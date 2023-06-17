Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date, Spoilers & Shocking Details!!

Episode 4 of Nancy Drew Season 4 takes the town of Horseshoe Bay on an eerie turn as it becomes the backdrop for a horror movie. In this episode, titled “Longhook,” the Drew Crew finds themselves involved in the movie production, with Bess landing a role as “Victim #1.”

Nancy Drew Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date:

Nancy Drew Season 4 Synopsis:

The synopsis reveals that Bess’s comedic role as Victim #1 will bring some light-hearted moments to the storyline. However, the movie set seems to be plagued by strange occurrences, hinting at possible supernatural elements or curses. Ace steps in to assist Bess with her rehearsals.

Meanwhile, Nancy, currently in a funk, sees the movie shoot as an opportunity to regain her focus and solve a new case. Ryan, concerned about Nancy’s well-being, offers his help despite his lack of expertise in supernatural matters. The synopsis suggests that Ryan’s character has shown significant growth throughout the series.

Additionally, George and Nick discover that they have both been stood up for meetings by Councilwoman Brie, raising suspicions and an uneasy feeling.

Stay tuned for the full episode to explore the unfolding mystery, the eerie happenings on the movie set, and how the Drew Crew navigates through this new case.