Naked Attraction’s First Thruple Reveals What Really Happened After the Cameras Stopped Rolling

First throuple of Naked attraction has spilled all the beans about what transpired after their appearance on the show.

Married couple Abbie and Charlie Bagdonas enlisted the help of host Anna Richardson to help them find a new woman to join their relationship.

Abbie and Charlie chose 22-year old Lizzie after being shown six women naked. They did so based on the woman’s physique and overall appearance.

Abbie Charlie and Lizzie are seen on their very first date on the Wednesday, E4 episode of Naked Attraction.

Lizzie explained to the Essex couple: “This was definitely a new experience for me.” “I’ve got lots of love to give, and it feels easier to have 3.”

She told the cameras: “I’m sure I can teach them a few things.” “They know what they are looking for and I am sure that I can add to it.”

They shared their first kiss three ways and later revealed they’d enjoyed a session in the hot tub.

Charlie, an engineer for stairlifts, stated that “one thing led to another and it was very steamy.”

Central Recorder Online is able to reveal the fate of Naked Attraction’s initial throuple after the camera stopped.

Abbie, Charlie and their four children revealed they met Lizzie more than once and that sparks were definitely flying.

Abbie said: “She came to stay with us for the weekend and we had sex with her. Over the next six-month period, we saw her several times until last November. We slept with each of her every time.

“We did form a connection and we were texting her all the time. We went out to eat and watch movies.

“We would walk down the street holding hands and it felt normal. The fact that we were so open was a nice thing.

However, she added: “But in the end, life got in the way.

“She lived hundreds of miles away and doesn’t have kids. We couldn’t find the right balance.”

Abbie and Charlie still searching for the right Mrs. Right.

