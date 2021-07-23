“Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean” Is Releasing This Week On Netflix!

Netflix’s upcoming documentary series “Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean” has ignited the hype among the docu-series lovers with its official trailer. The streaming king is building a chain of blockbuster docu-series delivering constant masterpieces. If you are also curious to get the hot updates on the “Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean” Netflix premiere date and more. Here is all we know.

“Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean” is the much-awaited documentary series coming on Netflix this July. The series is based on the drastic changes in the automotive industry. It revolves around the lightning strike at the clock tower and the shocking time travel of the extraordinary DeLorean car. Set in 1955, it sketches the amazing adventures of an iconic car that allowed Emmett “Doc” Brown and Marty to peek into the past. It also presents a clear picture of the struggles of John DeLorean, the mightiest automaker who passed away in March 2005 due to a stroke. The series is basically a tribute to the biggest name in the automotive world.

So, if you have a keen interest in the automotive industry or you love watching docu-series, “Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean” is a must-watch for you. Check out the latest updates on the official premiere of “Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean” on Netflix.

“Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean” Is Coming This July On Netflix!!

Netflix has finally opened up about its much-awaited docu-series, “Myth and Mogul: John DeLorean’s” release date. The upcoming documentary series will land on the streaming platform on July 30, 2021, at 12:30 P.M. All the Netflix audience will get exclusive access to the show. So, if you don’t have a subscription go grab it as something entertaining is arriving really soon.

