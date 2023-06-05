Mystic Meg’s daily star signs guide for June 5, 2023.

OUR much-loved astrologer Meg sadly died in March but her column will be kept alive by her friend and protégé Maggie Innes.

Read on to see what’s written in the stars for you today.

♈ ARIES

From March 21 through April 20,

DON’T wait for romance to find you today – with Venus in your most impulsive, flirtatious chart sector, you are in charge and ready to make love moves.

When you are with a special person, even the smallest of gestures can bring out the deepest feelings.

If you’re single, forget “maybes” and focus on one name you know could be perfect.

3

♉ TAUUS

The 21st of April to the 21st of May

It’s not been easy for you to stay patient with family or friends, but this pays off with a new shared outlook, starting now.

It is important to be open-minded and accept others’ offers, instead of demanding what you want.

You can rebuild a bright future together. Jupiter will be in your profile of prizes, so enter that contest once more.

♊ GEMINI

From May 22 through June 21,

You don’t usually like to wait and see – but it is the right approach today.

Saturn and the moon both help you to achieve your goals and give you time to perfect a project.

People who assume they know what you’ll do next can be surprised – and also deeply attracted. Luck ticks five odd numbers.

♋ CANCER

The 22nd of June to the 22nd of July

Venus is in charge of the values area and clashes immediately with Pluto.

It can be as simple as stopping the relationship midway through and rethinking it.

Keep an open-minded mind. This can work for both parties. Work-wise, instead of guessing what’s on a boss’s mind, just ask.

♌ LEO

From July 23 through August 23,

Welcoming Venus’s warmth and loving truth into your sign is worth celebrating – so take time to check in with a partner and find mutual reasons to be cheerful.

Or, if you’re single, simply trust the romance planet to radiate the correct vibes in the right direction.

It may not be what you expected.

♍ VIRGO

Between August 24 and September 22,

3 The wait for a lifetime could be soon over Credit: Getty

♎ LIBRA

From September 23 through October 23,

As you accumulate cash, contacts and collections that are unusual, your wealth will increase.

If you are a specialist in any field, now is the time to use it.

If you share your passions on screen or online, someone will listen. The wait for a lifetime could be soon over.

♏ SCORPIO

From October 24th to November 22nd

You can easily talk yourself into a work team or social group today if you have the right mix of intelligence and charisma.

This power can be most effective in quieter ways.

You can play for fun and win instead of waiting to be in love.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

The dates between November 23 and December 21

It may seem boring on the surface, but it is something you want to do.

It is this that motivates you, maybe to enroll in a free course or offer your services.

You know what your heart is saying about love and are willing to listen.

♑ CAPRICORN

From December 22 through January 20,

It’s a deeply passionate and demonstrative day as Venus shifts signs, and you find yourself saying and doing things that are a total surprise but still feel a perfect fit.

Feelings flow both ways, and it’s vital to include your partner in your planning.

Single? A fiery Aries may look bad on paper, but they are irresistible.

3 If shared fitness or diet plans faltered, it’s time to push on alone Credit: Supplied

♒ AQUARIUS

The 21st of January to the 18th February

The moon’s connection with Saturn can help you answer cash-related questions that have plagued your mind since forever.

You will be challenged to use your imagination in a creative way.

Pluto resists love commitment but Venus does. The combination of these two forces keeps the sexy flames flying.

♓ PISCES

From February 19th to March 20th

It is natural for you to be able to listen, but now it’s your turn.

At work, if you can see a ­simpler way to reach the same goal, say so.

At home, if shared fitness or diet plans faltered, it’s time to push on alone.

Others can catch you up – but right now you have positive energy that needs using.

