Mystic Meg’s daily star signs guide for July 13, 2023.

♈ ARIES

Between March 21 and April 20

While instincts push you forward, caution may hold you back – finding a balance between these is your task.

At work, that role that’s always felt out of reach is closer than ever before.

You can dream but you should also make plans.

If you love someone, and certain words seem difficult to say, then surround that person with actions of loving kindness.

♉ TAURUS

From April 21 through May 21,

Even if you are just having fun, you should be cautious not to make any comments that you might regret.

Your watchword is sincerity. Take the time to examine spending and saving problems that seem too difficult.

The solutions are in your hands.

♊ GEMINI

From May 22 through June 21,

Your sign is sensitive to atmospheres and ideas – and this can make you a key player in a team that’s just getting started.

At home, you understand why people do what they do, but that doesn’t mean you tolerate bad behaviour.

Even from you. It is possible to express love in many ways, without using words.

♋ CANCER

The 22nd of June to the 22nd of July

Travel plans could be stymied as practical and inventive planets align.

But stick to the route, don’t let yourself be diverted.

You can be a passionate lover who has a cool attitude. This will attract your admirers.

Decide on your own love terms and adhere to them.

♌ LEO

From July 23 through August 23,

You’re a natural winner on so many levels, as the best bits of Venus and Mercury meet and match in your sign.

Words can be freely expressed and emotions are more easily felt.

You can tell someone you want more.

To enter a prize-winning contest, two friends mix up names or numbers.

♍ VIRGO

Between August 24 and September 22,

Mars and the moon don’t make things easy for you – but this can leave you stronger, and even more certain of where you’re going next.

If you’re in love, this can include a surprise role reversal. Singles may find a local leader a challenging, yet luscious, experience.

You can have good luck if you are a member of a large or small family.

♎ LIBRA

Between September 23 and October 23

This is an added bonus at the office, since VIPs can see and approve of what you are doing.

When understanding doesn’t work, it may be time to try a stronger approach.

You will have more success with your message if you are sincere. A meeting of “K” minds leads to a melting of hearts

♏ SCORPIO

The dates of October 24 and November 22

Real friends don’t expect anything of you except to be yourself – so if anyone in your life is trying to change you, your chart shows you can deal with this now.

You don’t just have the fire power of Mars, but also the thinking power of Mercury.

You can achieve anything you wish. Where numbers are drawn, luck is waiting.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

The dates between November 23 and December 21

A partnership moon, and a learning sector that’s primed to push harder, achieve more.

Take your dream of studying to the next level, even if it means only confirming a wish in your mind.

You can transform your world by being sure of yourself. Passion adventures link you to “W”.

♑ CAPRICORN

From December 22 through January 20,

The Pluto part of you is disruptive – you could find yourself asking difficult questions or making a shock confession.

The rest of the chart is strong enough to work.

If you’re in love, trying new identities can be a bold move.

Single? Single? A planned August guest list may contain the person of your dreams.

♒ AQUARIUS

From January 21 through February 18,

Mercury’s smart skill is the ability to select special names, even from a long list.

Trust your mind’s eye to guide you to the right individuals.

Meanwhile, a creative skill, which you have always wanted to have, can start to show through – when you take internal pressure off.

The price of love loyalty is not fair.

♓ PISCES

From February 19th to March 20th

Finding the parts of work you enjoy, and less of the ones you don’t, can be an easier task than you expect – but you need to stop suffering in silence.

It is essential to have a shared ambition. Mixing flirty pleasures with partnership obligations can make the relationship lighter.

Single? Amber eyes are looking at you – now.

