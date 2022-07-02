Mystery as Missing English Homing Poison ‘Bob’ Winds Up 4,000 miles Away from Alabama

Many people in the United Kingdom as well as the United States are puzzled by how Bob, a homing bird from England, ended up over 4,000 miles away from his Alabama home. BBC reported.

Bob was supposed 400 miles to Fly to Gateshead. This was supposed to take 10 Hours. However, the pigeon never got to his destination.

Bob’s owner, Alan Todd, said he thinks his 4-year-old pigeon may have taken a wrong turn and landed on a ship.

Ultimately, he crossed the Atlantic Ocean and continued flying until he landed 4,000 miles from home in Monroeville, Alabama.

“He wouldn’t have flown all that way,”Todd shared his story The Guardian. “He was covered in oil – it could have been an oil tanker.”

Todd was contacted by the Monroeville Animal Shelter after they said they were contacted by a man asking for help dealing with a pigeon that would not leave his home, ITV reported.

Bob was taken to the shelter and checked by staff to ensure he was microchipped. Although the bird was more than $1,200 in value, authorities were stunned to discover that he actually had a chip. ITV reported.

“We gathered he was in a race near Guernsey and I guess he got lost and hitched a ride on a cargo ship and made it to Alabama,” Megan Bryan from the shelter told ITV.

The shelter was able to contact Todd, who was relieved to learn Bob was in safekeeping.

“He was on a Zoom call and he heard Mr. Alan’s voice and as soon as he heard it he turned his head and he recognized his voice straight away and I thought that was the sweetest thing, so I think he’s probably ready to go home,” Bryan told ITV.

Todd stated to The Guardian that he will fly to America to collect his beloved bird. This is despite the fact that his long journey has been difficult.

“They are obviously looking after him very well – when I saw him yesterday he didn’t look in a good state, but looking at him today he looks a lot better just in one day,”He said.