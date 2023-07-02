Mystery as man and woman found dead in room at a Premier Inn along with an ‘unknown substance’ in Essex

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

TWO people have been mysteriously found dead at a Premier Inn along with an “unknown substance”, cops confirmed.

The pair were discovered at the hotel in Romford, Essex, at around 12.43pm yesterday afternoon.

A man and a woman were found dead with a mystery substance at a Premier Inn in Romford, Essex, yesterday

1

A man and a woman were found dead with a mystery substance at a Premier Inn in Romford, Essex, yesterday

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Specialist officers also attended after the substance was found.

The Metropolitan Police said the deaths were being treated as “unexpected” and investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called at 12:43pm on Saturday, 1 July after two people were found unresponsive at a hotel in Mercury Gardens, Romford.

Exact date hot weather will return & it may hit 35C, Met Office predicts
Promising footballer, 20, stabbed to death at house party as teenager charged

“A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Specialist officers also attended due to concerns about a substance that was found at the scene.”

A spokesperson for Premier Inn added: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of these guests at this terribly sad time.

“Our team are assisting the police with their investigation.”

Latest News

Previous article
Sarah McBride wants to be the first openly trans Congress member

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder