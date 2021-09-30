21 Savage aka Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph’s latest interview with DJ Akademiks has brought back the mysterious topic of the beef between Lil Durk and NBA Youngboy. According to the Brit, many rappers won’t work with NBA Youngboy due to their loyalty towards Lil Durk.

In a recent interview, the beef between Youngboy and Lil Durk was brought back as the 28-year-old Grammy-winning rapper talked about why he would not have worked with Kanye West on Donda as his loyalty lies to Drake.

He also revealed that Youngboy is not a favorite of many rappers because they are so close to Lil Durk.

“You don’t have to pick sides,” 21 told DJ Akademiks, adding, “but you gotta be a certain type of artist to be in the middle.”

Lil Durk and NBA Youngboy beef explained

Though never spoken explicitly, many believe that there’s a cold war between Lil Durk and NBA Youngboy. The duo has collaborated on tracks like ‘My Side’ (2017). But this year, Netizens stated that Durk may have taken a jab at Youngboy Never Broke Again in his verse ‘Still Runnin’ with Lil Baby also featuring Meek Mill.

A report states that the line, “That ni**a was f***ed, the moment he ran, he knew he ain’t ducking, his a** out of luck” was for the late rapper, FBG Duck.

What led to the alleged beef of Lil Durk and Youngboy NBA

For the unversed, the reason behind the alleged beef of Lil Durk and NBA Youngboy might have been something to do with their ‘close circle.’

Lil Durk’s friend and signed late artist King Von was reportedly killed in gunfire after an altercation with Quando Rondo, who is apparently close to Youngboy.

Quando Rondo previously spoke about his close circle of friends and how it led to many people disliking them.

Rondo said, “People don’t like us because they know we don’t f**k with nobody,” Quando said around the clip’s two-minute mark. “If I feel like I need to do a song with a n***a I’m doing it with [YoungBoy]. … A lot of trouble comes our way because we’re not open arms.”

Many believe that the beef between Lil Durk and NBA Youngboy was caused due to the latter’s bond with Rondo.

Youngboy and Lil Durk never openly acknowledged any bad blood. Netizens, however, assume it would be a massive issue.