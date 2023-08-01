Mykelti brown, star of the hit show Sister Wives, flaunts her incredible weight loss for new pictures- but some fans notice worrying detail

MYKELTI has revealed her amazing weight loss on new pictures from a trip with family to the United Kingdom.

Fans noticed that a member of the family was missing. The TLC star was pictured with her mother Christine Brown, her future stepfather David Woolley and some of her siblings.

Christine, 51 years old, was on a rotating carousel. Photos From the trip. One group photo shows Mykelti in tight jeans with a T-shirt that fits her perfectly.

This mom posed in a sweater around her waist with long flowing hair.

In the same attire, she was also seen sitting on a rock wall.

She stretched out her legs in front of herself and smiled as she did so.

In a third photo, she posed with her sister wearing a dress in black with floral detailing.

While fans were impressed with her new weight, they couldn’t but help wonder about her husband Antonio Padron.

Christine did not share any photos of him or their children.

Another commenter said that “she looks great.”

One person wrote, “Mykelti’s so beautiful.”

Somebody else asked, “Where is Tony?”

Go Solo

Mykelti announced earlier that she was traveling alone.

She took a picture of herself standing in front of a fridge.

Sister Wives actress showed off weight loss with floral top, delicate necklaces and earrings.

On the refrigerator door, several bags that looked like breast milk were arranged in a shelf.

Mykelti captioned the post: “I’m on Holiday without my babies. I’m pumping to keep up my supply, I can’t donate it in the country I’m staying. So what are my alternative options…..? #liquidgold #whattodo #takeabath #alternativemilklatte.”

Some commenters focused their attention on her question, offering helpful answers, while others argued about her decision to go away without her children.

The question was asked, “Do you have any children? ???”

Another person responded, “Women can do this.”

A person accuses: “People such as you make moms feel guilty when they go somewhere.”

A separate comment was made by another troll who wrote “You left Tony all three babies” along with an emoticon of a hand-slap.

A fan was furious and defended her: “To those people who try to put down the actress for going on vacation with the children, she left them with the father.

“Women are allowed to have time to themselves, even if you don’t agree with it. The fathers of the children are very capable. Your opinion on her doesn’t pay her bills, so kindly stfu.”

Working Hard

Before she headed off on her trip, Mykelti and her husband Tony showcased their weight loss in a snap from the wedding of her sister Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding.

Kody Brown’s daughter flaunted her slimmed-down figure as she posed in a stunning red dress and chunky black heels.

Tony, on the other hand, was dressed in an all black ensemble with a loose shirt and jeans.

Mykelti wrote: “Having fun.” #photospam. Bea & Gwen. #Wedding2023.”

The weight loss of the reality television star was praised by fans in comments.

What is your secret?” asked a fan. “You look amazing”

Another fan added: “I can’t get over how healthy and happy you guys look now.”

A third fan questioned: “May I ask what weight loss program y’all are on? You both look happy & healthy!”

Four people chimed in to say: “Your hard work has paid off!” Looking good!”

In May, Mykelti showed off her postpartum body after welcoming her twin sons, Archer and Ace, in November 2022.

