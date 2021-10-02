My wife has been having an affair for three years with my twin brother.

One man is left fuming after finding out that his wife was having an affair for three-years with his twin brother.

Declaring that he had “absolute trust”Both his wife and his twin before this discovery, the man stated: “I have no brother at this point.”

2 The affair had been going on for more than three years, the man found out. Credit: Getty

Take to RedditTo vent his frustration, he said that he learned about the affair over three years two weeks ago. It has since caused him and his family to be apart.

He said: “I never imagined the two people I was closest to in this world would do something so vile and destructive. 6 families are destroyed, my mother other siblings are caught in the middle.”

“I can’t imagine what they are feeling. My wife’s family is devastated as well. I adored her family and was so proud and honoured to be a part of it”He added.

He said that he wouldn’t have thought of his wife’s relationships with his brother or his twin, and neither did his wife suspect any of it.

“My twin and my wife had absolute trust, I had no reason to think otherwise. They would play games together, I had zero issues with my twin and my wife being together”He said.

Addition “My sister-in-law pretty much assumed their relationship was like ours. Strictly platonic and a great friend. Everyone needs someone to lean on during difficult times.”

The man said that the time he got married to his wife was three years ago. He also claimed that his twin was his best man at his wedding.

Shortly after, the couple purchased a house. Since work was moving in the right direction for them both, he assumed that they were happy.

Now, the man says that he is lost and confused. His wife apologizes but he believes she is just sorry for being caught.

“I can’t think straight, my wife keeps telling me she’s sorry but those sorry lose their lustre and meaning when used so frequently,”He said.

He also added: “My brother didn’t even have the balls to admit it. He had this dumbfounded smug f***ing look on his face and it took everything in me to restrain myself.”

The man feels that his family has been destroyed and his life will never the same. Every birthday celebration was spent together with his twin and wife.

“I can’t look at my wife without thinking of what they have done together. I try to hug her and I will get a whiff of her smell and imagine my brother smelling the same thing, or picturing the unthinkable in my bed”He said.

He also added: “We will never spend a holiday together, our 40th birthday is coming up, that’s done and It was the one I was looking forward to. I feel like the biggest j*****s in the world.”

The post has received an incredible number of comments. Many have criticised the wife and twin for their actions.

One person said: “She’s sorry? 3.5 years/42 months/ 3 years and 6 months of cheating. The only thing that I can tell you is to cut your ties with them as long as you want.”

“Your twin brother is a messed up dude as there are certain boundaries you never cross. My advice, stop speaking to your brother until you can truly forgive him. As far as your wife, unfortunately, she’s for the streets”Another.

See more stories of inappropriate behavior: This is how a mother banned her MIL (mother in law) from spending time with her baby after her granny breastfed her second grandchild.

For more family drama stories check this one where the bride was left fuming after her ‘controlling’Mother-in-law insists that all her friends attend

One bridezilla made a scene at her wedding to show how she and her friend were at odds over cutting her hair.

2 He feels that he can’t trust his wife. Credit: Getty