My stomach is a bit swollen and hangs above my leggings, but I don’t care. I don’t want to be judged.

A girl from FITNESS has revealed that she would like to see a number of things normalized in the gym.

She said that it’s okay to have her stomach hang out over her leggings — after all, she doesn’t care about being judged.

2 Sophie, an influencer in the fitness industry, has shared some things she would like to see normalized at gyms. Credit: TikTok/sophthickfitness

Sophie (@sophthickfitnessShared the video to over 160,000 TikTok users.

The blonde stated, “Things I’d like to standardize at the gym.”

Her stomach was displayed as she listed off a few things.

She said that the next thing on the list would be the same area around the abdomen: “Bloated stomach,” as she rubbed the affected region.

Sophie is also of the opinion that failure at the gym is acceptable: “Failing to do a squat or finding weights too heavy,” she explained.

She also said that people shouldn’t be discouraged by the fact that they aren’t “perfect” in the gym. This is especially true if their technique wasn’t perfect right away.

The gym is open to ALL BODY TYPES !!!” She said. “Let’s normalise NORMAL BODIES doing NORMAL THINGS please.”

“Too many times I’ve seen people (mainly women) cover up, hide in the corner OR not even show up to a gym because they’re ashamed of what their body looks like in front of others – for fear of being judged.

My love, trust me. Nobody cares. However, if someone seems to be judging you, then I think it’s a waste of their membership and a waste of their life!”

“Stay in your lane, pump that music and grind Let’s try and focus LESS on what our bodies look like and MORE on what our bodies can do!!!”

Commenters shared their opinions on the list.

“Haha that’s all me at the gym and the dancing yes I will dance,” said one supporter.

The words “I needed this today” were very true. Another person said, “You are an amazing inspiration.”