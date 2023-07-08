My six laundry tips make laundry easier, and I promise you won’t need to purchase dryer sheets ever again.

An expert in cleaning has outlined her top tips for making your washing easier.

Caroline who goes by @neatcaroline In a TikTok online video, she revealed six simple tricks for making washing easier.

2 Cleaning and organizing fan shares her tips to help you do your laundry faster Credit: Tiktok/@neat.caroline

2 In the freezer, you can eliminate any unpleasant smells that your clothes may have Credit: Tiktok/@neat.caroline

She said: “Here’s some laundry hacks to make your life easier!”

You can use dryer balls as an alternative to dryer sheets.

Caroline said: “Swap out dryer sheets for dryer balls, which will speed up drying and won’t leave residue on clothes or inside your dryer.”

The dryer is not a good idea in this hot weather.

Caroline’s hack gets your drying done faster and keeps you energ bills low but it’s completely free.

The cleaning fan said: “If you need to dry your clothes even faster, add a clean towel to the dryer.”

Here’s another savvy hack you can throw your detergent cap in the wash with your clothes and it will come clean.”

Caroline said: “If your detergent cap is extra grimy, throw it in the wash with your clothes to remove any residue.”

A little bit of vinegar goes a long way and half of cup of it will bring back the softness in your sheets plus it’s much cheaper than fabric softener.

FABULOUS FIVER: SPEND £5 AND GET A £25 WELCOME BONUS

Caroline said: “To brighten and soften your sheets and towels, add half a cup of vinegar to the fabric softener dispenser.”

The freezer can help to eliminate any unpleasant smells that may be present in your clothes.

Caroline said: “If your clothes smell particularly smoky from a night out, keep them in the freezer overnight to deodorise them.”

Spending a few dollars to secure your socks will ensure they are never lost.

Caroline said: “Keep your socks contained in a mesh bag so you don’t lose them to the sock fairy.”

The cleaning fan’s video racked up 47,000 views online.

Commenters shared their tips and tricks in the comment section.

One user said: “All good ideas. I use used dryer sheets to dust my baseboards”

Another said: “Top tips.”