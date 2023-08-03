My makeup is amazing, I spent 17 years behind bars. It only takes 3 inexpensive kitchen ingredients. People are amazed by it.

A FORMER inmate said being locked up doesn’t mean you don’t want to look good.

She created homemade makeup while in prison using little ingredients available to her.

3 Former inmate wanted to be a bit glam while in prison. She made her makeup Credit: TikTok/taylorbnice

3 Using three ingredients – flour, diet coke, and cocoa powder – she created a stunning foundation Credit: TikTok/taylorbnice

TikToker, beauty lover Taylor@taylorbnice) is finally free after doing 17 years in prison – and she learned a thing or two during her time there.

One skill she’s taking with her outside of the cell is how to make “prison makeup.”

Holding up a small plastic container, she said to fill it with something like flour, cake mix, or powdered sugar: “Just make sure it’s white.”

Then, grab a Pepsi bottle and cocoa powder.

Taylor said to start by pouring a small amount – about a bottle cap’s size – of Pepsi into the white powder.

“Because if you put too much in the beginning, you’ll mess up and that’ll be it,” she advised in the Clip.

The amount she added depends on the skin color.

“What the soda does is it makes it sticky so that it can last on your face,” she said, noting that you should keep adding small amounts until you get the texture right.

“If it gets too dark, just add more flour or powdered, sugar, whatever you’re wearing.”

Although now she uses a brush to apply it, when she was in prison those were pretty scarce – so she used a tampon instead.

Her skill was evident when she spread the homemade makeup on her cheekbones and forehead.

It was a bright, creamy tone, with a texture that stuck like Sephora Foundation. The shading brought out her beautiful features.

The impressive results of the competition surprised viewers.

“That’s some fire coverage,” one person wrote.

“But why does this look way better than a lot of name brand foundations,” noted another.

“It’s the coverage & shade match for me,” a third echoed.