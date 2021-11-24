Kerry Baggott was shocked to see her husband Jeremy pull a suitcase from under her bed. It would have been the beginning of a difficult journey for her family.

Jeremy felt a shooting pain in his back. However, being a 46-year-old ‘fit and health’ couple, they thought it would pass.

However, the pain grew worse and became more constant. Jeremy was forced to use an Inverter Machine for many years. This saw him hanging upside down to relieve the pain.

Kerry, a mother-of-two, lives in Dorset, with her children Charlotte, 15 and Emily, 13. She said that the husband and father went to scans which revealed a weakness in her husband’s back.

However, this weakness led to the deadly multiple myeloma carcinoma which has affected around 24,000 people in Britain and ultimately to Jeremy’s passing.

It is the third most common form of blood cancer. It can be particularly difficult to detect because many symptoms, such as back pain, are mistakenly attributed to ageing.

Kerry stated that Jeremy’s back pain could have been the beginning of his battle against blood cancer almost a full year after his death.

She stated that the couple ran the Dubai marathon together on December 2017, their wedding anniversary. Jeremy looked fine.

Kerry spoke to the Central Recorder “He really was the fittest he had ever been, he just had a little bit of a bad back which we thought was normal for someone of his age.”

Kerry told Kerry that Jeremy left the marathon to go golf.

“He was a terrible golfer, and when he went for a swing he had shooting pains racing through him,”She spoke.

The doctor thought he had sprained his muscles. But the pain continued well into the New Year, so Jeremy went to have blood tests and MRI scans.

His ribs became ‘feeling spongey’ at this point.

“He had a lump on his collar bone, pain in his arms, shoulders and had loads of MRIs that hadn’t picked up anything major,”Kerry stated.

Kerry felt hopeful for her husband in February 2018.

What is myeloma? And what are its signs? Myeloma, which refers to cancer of the plasma cells and a type if white blood cells that is found in the bone marrow, is an example of a cancer that starts in the plasma cells. Plasma cells are part of your immune system. Normal plasma cells make antibodies, also known as immunoglobulins to fight infection. Myeloma is characterized by abnormal plasma cells that multiply uncontrollably and only one type (paraprotein) of antibodies. This antibody has no useful function. Myeloma, unlike many other cancers does not form a lump or a tumour. The majority of complications are caused by abnormal plasma cells that build up in the bone marrow. Myeloma treatment often involves combining several drugs to control the symptoms. What are the signs? Pain in the bones

bone fractures

Compression of the spinal canal

Pins and needles

Numbness

anaemia

Multiple infections

Increased calcium levels in blood

unusual bleeding

Thickened blood

kidney problems

“I was at the school gates picking up girls when Jeremy called me.

He said that he thought he had arthritis. I still remember the words that came out my mouth. “It’s not like it was leukaemia, or something.”

“He was administered strong steroids. It was like watching a man collapse.”

“It was horrific, he had massive ulcers on his tongue and within days he couldn’t even pick up a cup of tea”Kerry stated it.

Kerry stated that the gaping holes found in Kerry’s body were due to an MRI at another hospital. Kerry also said it looked as if the right arm bone had vanished.

“That’s when we found out it was myeloma. Cancer cells had burst through the bones and it was like his bones were leaky water pipes”.

By the time Jeremy was finally diagnosed in March 2018, he had a broken collarbone, six broken ribs, numerous infections and the bone in his upper right arm had completely disintegrated.

The family moved to the UK after packing up their lives in Dubai.

Jeremy was treated with radiotherapy, surgery, chemotherapy, and a stem-cell transplant.

This is a very sad situation for us, as he was young and the girls lost daddy young. Our world was shattered and our hearts broken forever Kerry Baggott

After a while, he came back and gave his family new hope for the future.

He suffered a sudden relapse in September 2020, and he died just two months later. Kerry and his daughters were by his side on November 27, 2019.

Kerry said: “Due to Covid, we were denied our place on a clinical trial. It was a terrible situation because he was very young and the girls had lost their daddy at a young age. Our world was shattered and our hearts broken forever.

“While life is incredibly painful right now – and probably always will be to an extent – I and the girls are determined that, for Jeremy, we must live our best lives, otherwise myeloma will have killed us too and it doesn’t deserve the privilege.”

Kerry and her girls are now raising funds for blood cancer charity Myeloma UKWe want people to be aware of signs and symptoms of cancer so they can act quickly before it becomes too late.

She said: “Jeremy and I had been together for 30 years and he was – is – the love of my entire life.

“It may be too late to help Jeremy, but it’s not too late for others. It’s my dream that one day a cure will be found for this horrific disease that ripped my family apart. I can’t sit back and watch as the world goes by.

“Fundraising has helped us to some degree in our grief. We feel that we are making something good out of something so bad. It helps us to keep his memory alive.

“Jeremy was such a fun and positive man; we want to continue in that vein if we can.”

