My husband won’t get up to feed our hungry son after asking to be more involved – I still have to do everything myself

IF a couple has chosen to have a child, it should be both of their responsibilities to take care of that baby.

This Reddit mom found herself caring for her child by herself, despite the fact that she has a husband.

4 A mom has revealed she gets no help from her husband

4 The couple decided to have a second child together and mom still has to do everything for everyone Credit: Getty

Taking to the platform where she decided to remain anonymous, she wrote: “I’m married to a man who really doesn’t want to get up in the morning.

He’s clearly a B-person, and I’m an A-person. Every morning, our son gets up at 7:30 in the morning.

When he was younger, I used to make his porridge (he is also breastfed).

“Now that he’s older my husband has said he would like to be “more involved”… I thought, great! Maybe I could even get an extra 20 mins in the morning for a nice snooze.”

“Here’s the problem: When our son wakes up, I will breastfeed him and then go and give him to his daddy (we sleep separately because he snores)…and he will gladly take him, but he doesn’t get up with him.

“He stays in bed trying to put him down again (a baby who has just slept 9-12 hours total)

“I always tell him ‘he’s hungry’ or ‘you need to make him porridge’ and yet he always ignores me and keeps trying to put him down or play with him.

After listening to my son cry out from hunger for 20 minutes, I finally get up and take him to make the porridge.

“I just don’t get it.”

The mom isn’t the only one who has been forced to take the reins. This happened the second time they had their first child, who is now eight-years-old.

Oddly, many in the comment section rushed to give some advice to the desperate mom and none bashed the dad for “being lazy.”

One person suggested: “Communication. It doesn’t always mean you have to do mornings. You might start to make bedtime your morning routine, while he does it at night. Perhaps you can alternate mornings to ensure he gets up every other day.

Have a conversation with him. It’s not a matter of ‘you’re wrong’, but rather ‘here is a problem that we must solve together. Baby seems unhappy, and I believe he is hungry because he usually eats his porridge. What can we do to fix this?

A second added: “Start standardizing bedtime. Get your husband on board to go to bed an hour earlier on days that you need him to take the wheel. It will make all the difference when 7:30 rolls around.”

4 Dad will spend his time on the computer while mom does everything

4 He will also try to force baby to sleep more after sleeping nine hours Credit: Getty

