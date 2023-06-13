My husband was shocked when I told him about my thong-style bikini. He thought it would be inappropriate to wear on the beach.

HIS wife was not surprised when he told her what she thought of the thong-style bikini.

After his initial shock he was at a complete loss of words. But when the ability to express himself returned, he didn’t hold back.

3 The Coles, who is a TikTok member, showed off her thong-bikini to husband Credit: TikTok/the_coles_official

3 The teeny tiny bikini horrified him Credit: TikTok/the_coles_official

His wife was wearing a tiny, weeny-bikini on the beach.

He thought it would be more suitable for the bedroom.

The Coles@the_coles_officialThe page has over 50 million Likes.

This TikTok includes episodes of the life of an English family.

Here’s what I found You can post a comment below.The new bikini thong was displayed by Mrs. Cole.

The two-piece was black and leopard print and she wanted her husband to react when he saw the outfit.

She laughed, “It was even better than my expectations.”

When she told him to open his eyes, they almost popped out of his head and he managed to splutter one word: “Wow.”

Followed by “What the f**k.”

He saved himself, however, by telling her that she looked great. “You look nice in it but?”

He was nearly speechless when he saw the thong shorts.

“What’s going on down there,” he said. “What about if you go on the sand?

“It will look like you’ve put breadcrumbs on a chicken tender.”

He thought his wife’s bikini wasn’t that extreme. “It’s not that bad,” she said. “You’re out of order.”

The final argument was being prepared.

“It’s not your fault, it’s just strangling your f*nny,” he said, which made his wife shriek with laughter.

He said that this was not appropriate for the beach.

“For the bedroom that will do,” he said. “You’re making me nervous. Take it off.”

This video is a huge hit with more than 57,000 views and comments from viewers who loved this exchange.

The expressions on his face are priceless. You two are so cute. One fan said, “What a pair!”

Another person said, “His face is literally the most hilarious.”

This couple is hilarious. “Thank you for brightening my day.”