My husband accuses me of cheating, then trying to murder him. The reason is horrifying.

WHEN Sally Liddle’s partner was diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma and given just 18 months to live, her world fell apart.

While she was grieving for her future with Tony Russo, her husband of nearly nine years, she did not anticipate the negative impact that the diagnosis would have on their marriage.

5 Tony Russo, Sally Liddle’s partner was diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma. He was given only 18 months to live. Credit to Sally Liddle

5 Tom Parker and Kelsey Parker – Tom passed away from glioblastoma March 2022. Credit to PA

5 Tony was diagnosed with cancer in March 2005. His personality changed dramatically within months. Credit to Sally Liddle

Sally (33), witnessed her man change over the course of months from being kind, thoughtful, and generous to becoming jealous, angry, and paranoid. He even accused Sally of trying to murder him.

Sally says: “If Tony walked in a room, you knew he was there.

“He was so spontaneous and loved life. He wouldn’t have a bad day, he just wouldn’t allow it.

“He was an amazing person, romantic and so thoughtful. We really were the best of friends, but in the end he became a totally different person.”

Sally, an art consultant, met Tony at a gallery and instantly connected over their common passion.

Despite their 24-year age gap, Tony was Sally’s “soulmate” and they planned a happy future together.

However, in February 2019 the sad news came that Tony (father to Saffy), was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour. This is the exact same disease that had killed Oscar’s father many years before.

Sally says: “Tony was actually brilliant. We as a family managed it, I believe because Tony did.

“He accepted it straight away and was just super positive.”

Tony started drawing when he was young to help with his autism and dyslexia. He was later diagnosed with glioblastoma, a deadly brain tumor. It was discovered after Tony suffered a severe seizure during a night in bed.

Sally remembers: “It was about 4.30am and he just woke up and started screaming.

“I thought he had seen a spider as he hated those, then when I saw him I thought he was having a stroke.

“We went to the hospital and they did a CT scan and that’s when the doctor told us there was something on his brain that shouldn’t be there.

“I think he knew straight away exactly what it was.”

FAST DECLINE

Tony was able to have an operation in three days at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, London. However, they were limited by the amount of tumours that could be removed.

Sally says: “They got quite a lot of it which was lucky as some of them are inoperable, but they can never get it all.

“They can’t get all the tiny cancer cells and that’s ultimately what regrows.”

Tony received a prognosis that Tony would live for one year and half. However, Tony had extra time with his family thanks to chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and immunotherapy.

In October 2020 it appeared that there was no sign of the cancer. But, three months after Christmas, he received a report saying that the tumour had grown to 10 cm.

Sally says: “We were told with the regrowth we were looking at about six months, and that’s when things started to become really hard.

“The doctors said the tumour could grow up to two per cent a day, it was scary.

“Tony had previously had normal side effects from his treatment, but where this regrowth was sitting on his brain, his behaviour changed drastically.

“He had mood swings and he became quite paranoid. He didn’t like me going out as he was afraid I was going to go off with someone else.

“He was just never really himself again after that. It was horrible because he went from being our rock, to going downhill and changing very quickly.”

When Tony claimed that Sally tried to kill him, things got very bad for them both. It was an accusation she regretted.

She says: “He was so paranoid that I wasn’t giving him the correct medication.

“He would double check them himself and then ask other people to check too.

“One day he asked if I was trying to kill him, and then that was it, he believed that I was.

“In the end the GP and his hospice carers had to get involved as the allegations he was making – despite being so wrong – were very serious.

“I had to log every drop of morphine and every tablet I gave him – there were a lot of forms and they were being checked every time the doctor or nurse came in.

“They would check and count the medication in the house and make sure it was all there.

“It made me feel absolutely awful. There was so much we were going through already.

“I could see it was the tumour making Tony think this way, and as upsetting as that was, I had to hang onto that.

“But it made everything really difficult because, ultimately, all I was trying to do was care for him and I had his best interests at heart.”

HEARING FOR HOPE

The couple turned to homoeopathy and Chinese medicine in the hope it might help slow the tumour’s growth and Sally joined Tony in following a sugar free and vegan diet.

Tony was 24 years old when he received chemotherapy and steroids. It made it hard for Sally and Tony to take care of him.

She says: “Me and Tony were best friends, but I lost my best friend from the minute he was diagnosed.

“Then when the tumour came back, it just got worse. The last six months, I was his caregiver around-the-clock.

“I was his friend, I wasn’t his partner. He and I didn’t have a good night’s sleep, couldn’t take us out to dinner, couldn’t do everything together.

“We just sat in a room together as he deteriorated. It was terrible.

“He became so heavy that I could no longer lift him and we both ended up with beds in our living room. I had one or two hours sleep a night at most.”

Sally expressed gratitude for Tony’s care at The Hospice of St Francis, Berkhamsted.

The hospice is helping her to offer more support to carers going through the same experience.

She says: “There needs to be more help and support for the carers. It is so difficult, even though they will not go through the same thing as their loved ones.

“You can never be ready to watch someone die, but the nurses at St Francis prepared me and told me what to look for.

“I was so scared and when I knew it was coming, I didn’t think I’d know what to do, but something kicked in and I knew I had to be strong for Tony.

“He was incredible. He battled through his illness. However, I felt that his last five days together were his best. He didn’t want to let go.”

Tony, who tragically lost his life at 2.30 a.m. on June 15, 2022.

Sally says: “I didn’t want him to leave us, but I didn’t want him to suffer any more.

“He was in pain and due to his size, the levels of morphine he was given wasn’t enough.

“It might sound strange to some people, but Tony’s last few hours were so nice.

“He loved music so we listened to some Kanye [West] His children, his sister and I shared the memories and laughed together.

“We all said goodnight to him and then I got into the bed next to him.

“About midnight I could hear his breathing was changing and I knew it was time, then he just slipped away. In the end, it was peaceful.”

‘HUGE ADMIRATION’

Sally admires Kelsey Parker, who is the widow of Tom Parker, The Wanted singer. He died on March 30, 2013.

Kelsey also wants to see more research on brain tumours, causes and treatment.

Sally says: “She is incredible. I can understand some of what she has been through as our stories sound similar, but I can’t believe she has had to cope with what she has while having two young children too.

“This type of brain tumour is one of the biggest killers in under 40s and often affects men more than women.

“We need to understand why that is, what causes them and how they can be cured.

“The survival rate isn’t very high and most people will die within 18 months after diagnosis.

“In America you get scanned if you have a family history or headaches, but it isn’t always done straight away here.

“Kelsey is using her platform to raise awareness and that is fantastic. I’m sharing my story so I can do the same. It’s important we speak about it.”

March was been a special month for Sally and Tony’s children as not only has it marked Brain Tumour Awareness Month, but March 31 would have been Tony’s 58th birthday.

On April 6, Sally will be showcasing Tony’s artwork, under his professional name Stony, to help raise vital funds for The Brain Tumour Charity.

She says: “Tony had to stop painting in his final months, but he was sketching up until the point he could no longer hold a pen.

“He would be sketching at appointments, during treatments, it was his passion.

“It kept him busy but it was his way of expressing himself.

“When I read his art from that time now, I’m like, ‘Wow’. Although some are sad, there are others where it is clear that he was showing incredible strength.

“Tony will not only continue to live through his children, but also his art.”

Some of Tony’s art work can be viewed at the ‘Time’ art exhibition from April 6-15 at the Business Design Centre in London. Visit www.time.org for more details. www.quantusgallery.com.

5 Tony was sometimes convinced that it wasn’t his brain tumour killing him but that of his partner. Tony didn’t trust Sally to give him the right medicine. Credit to Sally Liddle