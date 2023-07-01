My Happy Marriage Anime Where To Watch, Release Date, Time & More

My Happy Marriage, also known as “Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon” in Japanese, is a captivating light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. This heartwarming story has gained popularity among fans, leading to a manga adaptation and a highly anticipated anime television series. In this article, we explore the premise of My Happy Marriage and provide information on where to watch the anime.

My Happy Marriage Storyline:

Set in the 19th century Meiji Restoration era, My Happy Marriage follows the life of Miyo Saimori, a young woman born without any supernatural talents. Her life takes a dark turn as she is subjected to servitude by her abusive stepmother. Despite her difficult circumstances, Miyo holds onto the hope of a better life, eagerly awaiting her chance for marriage.

However, her dreams are shattered when she discovers that her fiancé is Kiyoka Kudou, a renowned commander known for his cold and cruel demeanor. Rumors circulate that his previous brides fled within days of their engagements due to his harsh nature. With no other options, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and prepares to enter into a loveless marriage.

Yet, as she gets to know Kiyoka, Miyo realizes that he is not the monster she expected. Instead, she discovers a kind-hearted and gentle soul. As their hearts begin to open to each other, they find solace and the possibility of true love and happiness. My Happy Marriage portrays their journey of love and redemption in a touching and emotional manner.

Where to Watch My Happy Marriage Anime?

The anime adaptation of My Happy Marriage is set to premiere on July 5, 2023. Fans can look forward to experiencing this enchanting story come to life on Netflix. With its global reach, Netflix provides a convenient platform for viewers worldwide to enjoy anime.

Conclusion:

My Happy Marriage is a captivating tale of love and redemption set in the Meiji Restoration era. The light novel series has gained significant popularity, leading to a manga adaptation and an upcoming anime television series. Viewers eagerly anticipate the premiere of the anime, which will be available to watch on Netflix starting on July 5, 2023. Prepare to immerse yourself in the heartfelt story of Miyo and Kiyoka as they navigate their journey toward true love and happiness in My Happy Marriage.