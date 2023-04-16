My friends and I are curvy, and our outfits make men say ‘yes’.

A GROUP OF curvy girls have taken to TikTok in order to showcase their glamorous outing looks.

As they danced to Kblast’s KickBack, the eight-woman posse shook and popped their hips.

A group of curvy ladies have headed to TikTok to show off their glamorous going-out looks

5

TikTok has become the place for curvy girls to showcase their chic outing outfitsCredit: TIKTOK/@tianatee808
TikTok model, Tianatee, shared the clip on her social media page

5

Tianatee TikTok, a model who uses the app, posted a clip of this video on her social media pagesCredit: TIKTOK/@tianatee808

It is important to note that the word “you” means “the”. TikTok Tianatee is a model known for sharing jaw-dropping videos on social media.

The young woman often shares a mixture of relationship advice, inspiring tips to increase self-confidence and lighthearted content.

One and the same VideoTianatee was the first to appear in front of her group of friends wearing a two-piece blue and black outfit that hugged the hips.

She snatched her caramel curls, before swinging the camera out to reveal a second lady behind her.

Next up, the woman was wearing a black short leather skirt with a long mesh sleeved top.

The third, fourth and fifth appeared wearing low-cut dresses which showed their huge busts.

Last few women wore longer dresses, and an exclusive maroon outfit.

Tianatee’s fans could not find words to describe this group of bold ladies.

“Nah, that should be illegal !!!! How y’all expect a man to choose just one, lol!! Y’all ladies are beautiful tho,” one person wrote.

Others said it was not only how women appeared on the outside but also how they carried themselves that impressed them.

It’s confidence and body positivity that makes me happy, the admirer remarked.

The third party was concerned that their health would be at risk if the beautiful friend group were to appear in person.

They added, “I’d have an asthmatic attack if I met you.”

They aren’t the only women who embrace curves.

One woman rocked a mustard yellow body-con dress

5

One woman was seen wearing a body-con mustard yellow dressCredit: TIKTOK/@tianatee808
Another lady swung her arms in a maroon two-piece set

5

A woman swung in two pieces of maroon clothing.Credit: TIKTOK/@tianatee808
A dark-haired beauty showed off her hips in a floral dress

5

In a beautiful floral dress, a dark-haired girl showed off her hipsCredit: TIKTOK/@tianatee808

