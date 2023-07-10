My favorite Amazon product is well worth the money. I enjoy tanning outdoors in privacy, but don’t own a swimming pool.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

THOUGH the hot weather of summer inspires some to lie out in order to get a nice tan on, things can heat up very fast.

One sun seeker said she wasn’t going to let that stop her from getting color, so she came up with a cheap solution.

A tanned woman said she finally found a way to get sun without sweating through the process

3

The woman who was tanned said that she had finally discovered a way of getting sun without having to sweat through the processCredit: TikTok/lorenjadeewebb
Although she doesn't have a real pool in her backyard, this cheap inflatable one does the trick

3

She doesn’t own a pool, but this inflatable model will do the trick.Credit: TikTok/ lorenjadeewebb

Loren Jade Webb (@lorenjadewebb( is a lifestyle and beauty influencer, who understands that bronzing your skin will enhance the appearance of any person.

She loves to lay out in the backyard of her home, but she says that without a swimming pool it is a bit too warm for her.

Her solution? Her solution? Amazon: $50 off This is almost as good a real thing.

“Is anyone like me, and you want to get a really nice tan this summer, you like laying out, but you’re literally sizzling to death in your backyard like a freaking piece of bacon?” she began in the You can also watch the video below..

“You don’t have a pool in your backyard to lay out and actually get in the water, and you don’t want to drive to a public pool or beach where there are tons of people – you just want to stay in your backyard with nobody else.”

If that sounds like you, Loren said you’re not alone – but she knows how to make it all better.

“You need to get this inflatable pool from Amazon. It’s the inflatable sun tanning pool. It’s worth every penny.”

Loren liked the simplicity of setting it up. To fill the tank, she said, all you need is a hair dryer. You can also choose the volume you’d like.

“You can literally fill it up with however much water you want.

“If you want to make it an entire deep pool you totally can, or you can put enough water to have it only on the sides so that you don’t get too hot while laying out.”

She pointed out features like the handy cup holder where she keeps her Stanley to stay hydrated, and the inflatable bottom, meaning you’re not sitting on the hard ground underneath.

“Literally the best summer find.”

The inflated bottom means you won't feel the hard ground underneath you as you lay out

3

You won’t be able to feel the ground beneath you when you lie down because of its inflated bottom.Credit: TikTok/ lorenjadeewebb

Latest News

Previous article
Police give update on BBC presenter ‘sex pics’ enquiries after meeting with corporation bosses

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder