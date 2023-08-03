My energy bill dropped by $110 using the thermostat trick. I barely noticed any difference.

UTILITY costs have soared in recent years for millions of Americans, but there are easy ways to cut them.

Tim Connon was paying $200 a month in electricity just for himself by 2021.

Inflation was rising after the pandemic, so the 31-year old moved from an Altamont apartment into a home in Tennesse.

“That’s expensive for pretty much anybody,” Tim, founder of ParamountQuote Insurance Advisors, told The U.S. Sun.

“Even if my income levels are even higher, I still wouldn’t want to pay that much.

“I think that’s outrageous for anybody.”

The cost of utility bills is always dependent on a number factors. These include how much you use appliances, the size and insulation of your home.

Tim, however, decided to act once he had purchased his home in 2021.

He was trying to reduce costs because inflation at the time was very high.

Tim says, “I was curious to find out how much I could actually save.”

Tim says that after doing some research, he has been able to reduce costs by using two simple techniques.

Improve Insulation

Tim found that his energy bills dropped immediately after moving into his home.

The first electricity bill he received was $180, as opposed to $210 previously.

Tim installed double-hung window to improve the house’s insulation.

These can cost hundreds of dollars each at The Home Depot and Lowe’s, excluding costs for professionals to install them.

Tim said that the job was $3,500 because he didn’t install the windows.

But Tim got the inspiration to do it after having outdated windows in his old apartment, where the draft would pick up “constantly during the night.”

He added: “They were like those flimsy, very thin windows that you’ll see in a lot of older buildings.”

The DOE estimates that by insulating properly, your home can reduce energy bills up to 20%. Department of Energy.

Add insulation to crawlspaces, attics and floors.

If you are building a home, you may want to add fiberglass behind your walls.

According to the American Society of Home Inspectors, insulating your house properly can help you save up to 15 percent in heating and cooling expenses.Energy Star.

At Home Depot and Lowe’s, the cost of fiberglass ranges between around 55 cents and $1.31 per square foot.

Look for clearance and sales.

“I was actually blessed to have a home that has really good insulation,” Tim said.

THE TEMPERATURE TRAP

But Tim wasn’t done there.

He also made adjustments to his thermostat, which according to him, made the biggest dent in Tim’s utility costs.

He reduced the thermostat during winter and did the opposite when the fan is on cooling in summer.

Tim increased the temperature of his air conditioner from 75 to 78-80 degrees during hot weather months.

In the winter months he set his thermostat to 73 instead of the previous 77.

In the middle of the year 2021, he started to make the changes when he purchased a new house.

“The whole winter, it cut my bills down by about 50% or more on average. It’s amazing.

“I kept my bills very low ever since then.”

The US Department of Energy recommends setting your thermostat back between seven and 10 degrees during the winter and summer months.

If you find that increasing the temperature will leave you sweating in the summer, try boosting it when you’re not at home.

Add another layer to your clothing in the winter before turning up the heat.

“I keep mine fine tune to where I can enjoy it and stand the temperature as it is, but it’s not overwhelming to where I have to adjust it or make it super low,” Tim said.

Tim’s utility bills dropped by an average of $140 a month, to only $70.

Tim now has more money to buy groceries.

