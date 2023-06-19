My dog was rammed by a Cooperative delivery robot that had its own mind after it rammed me on the streets.

DOG walker says he was assaulted by a Cooperative robot that had a mind all its own.

Brian Dawson admitted to giving the robot a kicking when it hit his German Shepherd Pippa.

4 Brian Dawson, 56 years old, claims he has been attacked by a Cooperative robot Credit: Andrew Styczynski

4 Above the video of the delivery robot, the man admits to giving it a kick after the device rammed his dog.

It was programmed to not collide, but it smashed Brian’s leg and sparked a fight between man and machine on the street.

Brian, whose neighbour’s doorbell cam captured the incident, told Central Recorder: “It came towards me at considerable speed and hit Pippa, who’s 12 and a bit doddery.

“I thought, ‘I’m not having that!’ and admit I gave it a bit of a kicking before taking my dog home out of harm’s way.

“I was furious and went back out to make a note of its serial number or QR code.

“But it came straight for me again and hit my left leg.

“It’s supposed to be programmed to stop if obstructed but its sensors clearly weren’t working and it seemed to have a mind of its own.

“I ended up shoving it on to its side — but that triggered its alarm and it started making a terrible racket.”

Brian, Tesco’s delivery driver, was able to force the robot, which had become unruly, to return to Milton Keynes Co-op, Bucks.

His six-wheeled enemy appeared as he was about to call the boss. The alarm was still going off.

The manager said that it is not his problem.

After a series of trials, the bots built by US-based Starship Technologies are now a common sight.

One local, Brad Alexander, 33, said: “They can be comical when you see them falling off kerbs, breaking down or making their mind up whether to cross a road.”

Brian asks them to show a large serial number or telephone number.

He said: “What if it knocked a toddler in the road?”

The Co-op declined to comment, pointing out the machines were operated by Starship Technologies — which failed to respond to requests for comment.

4 The droid then hit Brian on the left leg.

4 When the collision occurs, the alarm of the robot is triggered