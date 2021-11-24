My Dermatologist recommended Accutane to me after I struggled with acne.

I had severe acne for 10+years, which really hurt my self-esteem.

My doctor recommended many treatments that didn’t work, or weren’t sustainable.

Accutane was recommended by a dermatologist, and I haven’t looked back since.

It began when I was 13.

I can remember looking in the mirror, and seeing bumps on my chin. I wasn’t upset, though — I was almost excited. Being a late bloomer, it was a relief to have reached puberty.

It was only the beginning, I didn’t realize. The excitement quickly gave way to shame as I was called upon by my schoolchildren. “acne girl.”

I suffered from severe acne for 10 years, and was plagued with endless doctor visits in my teens.

My acne wasn’t painful and there are many people with worse conditions. However, it affected my self-esteem, confidence, and self-worth.

It wasn’t until I was 22 that I finally got the medication that would change my life — a six-month course of the controversial drug isotretinoin, better known under its brand name, Accutane. I was able to clear my skin and the acne has not returned seven years later.

I tried numerous acne treatments.

Dr. Ifeoma Elikeme, a dermatologist, explained that acne is a chronic, inflammatory skin condition. It also has a genetic componentShe said that it can be exacerbated by environmental triggers like stress, hormones, or bacteria.

Some people get acne as teenagers that disappear on their own. Others develop it as adults.

Both. Teenage acne was mostly on my T-zone (forehead & chin), while my late teens & early 20s had it mainly on mine cheeks & jaw.





Hosie, a teenager, was always trying to cover up her marks with makeup and hair.



Rachel Hosie







Many teens get pimples as teenagers. So, like many of my friends, my pocket money was spent on cleansers that claimed they could prevent breakouts. None of these products made any difference.

I was 15 when I saw a doctor. He diagnosed me with severe acne. I barely made it to the doctor’s before I burst into tears.

This was when I started to be prescribed topical and oral medications.

The contraceptive pill worked but it was not enough for me.

My doctor suggested that I try a Dianette contraceptive pill in my late teens. It was a form of co-cyprindiol and regulates my hormones. So I did.

It worked. My skin began to clear up slowly.

My doctor stated that the problem was not cured. blood-clot risk — some forms of contraception are linked to higher risks of blood clot if taken long term — so we decided I should stop taking Dianette, and my acne came back.

A dermatologist is a game-changer

I was getting depressed. It had been nine long years. It had been nine years.

A 22-year-old woman wrote an article saying that eating an omelet is unhealthy. “alkaline”My daughter had clear skin after following a diet, so I tried it.

The alkaline diet, which has been debunked as pseudoscience, involves cutting out sugar, gluten, and dairy, all of which I love.

Soon after I started, I was referred by a dermatologist. Robert BurdSpire Hospital, Leicester. Before I could see if the diet was working, I went back to normal eating habits.

Burd suggested that I try Accutane.

Accutane is very effective, though its Side effects such as sun sensitivity and dry skin can include weariness.Some people can suffer severe consequences from this.

It was prescribed because I’d tried other treatments. I had to undergo a comprehensive mental-health assessment as well as a blood test before I was allowed to be prescribed it.

Accutane has changed my life

Ejikeme explained that isotretinoin, an oral form of the retinoin, is a topical retinoid. It reduces the amount of sebum in your skin and thus decreases the risk of infection.

Burd warned me that I could experience side effects like dry, sore skin, mood changes and weariness. However, the only side effect I experienced was slightly drier lips. This is a small price to be paid.

Accutane was a drug that I have heard of many times. developing depressionBut A meta-analysis for 2016According to the University of Missouri, there is no evidence linking the drug with deteriorating mental health.

After one month, I began to notice a change in the skin. I couldn’t believe it was working.

Rachel Hosie (@rachel_hosie), contributed this post

After six months of treatment, my acne had cleared up by the summer 2015 and I didn’t have scarring.

According to the UK National Health Service82% of people who use isotretinoin are female.



clear skin



In four months. Dermatologist Dr. Joshua ZeichnerInsider previously reported that 20% of patients are still free from acne.

When Burd suggested I stop taking Accutane, I was nervous — but he told me that 90% of people had clear skin for life afterward.

Various studies back up this low relapse rate — A 2014 studyFather Muller Medical College, India found that 90% of participants had clearer skin after three-months of treatment.

Researchers in the same way are equally important A 2006 reportThe peer-reviewed Karger Dermatology journal found that older patients and women are more likely to succumb to depression than their younger counterparts. The conclusion was that isotretinion is effective. “the most effective anti-acne drug available.”

My acne has never returned, and I still love my skin.

I still get the occasional spot, but I very rarely wear makeup, mainly because I can’t get over not feeling the need to cover anything up.

Accutane may not work for everyone, however it worked well for me.