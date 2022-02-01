My daughter suffered from lockdown anxiety.

MUM revealed that doctors diagnosed her daughter’s lockdown anxiety. The diagnosis was made before scans revealed a brain cancer the size and shape of an egg.

Lily Harding was first seen at the doctor after she vomited in 2020. However, her mum Toni Jenkins was concerned that something was seriously wrong and continued to get her checked by doctors.

2 Toni, Lily’s mother, was told initially that she was suffering lockdown anxiety. Credit: I want to go fund you

2 Toni described Lily to be ‘lovely and bright, happy. Strong and brave. Credit: I want to go fund you

She actually had a tumor in her left frontal brain.

The nine-year-old had three major operations, as well as chemotherapy or radiotherapy at Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The cancer spread to her spine after she received the all clear in a three-month-long check-up earlier in the year. Manchester Evening News reports.

“The doctors at first thought it was anxiety because of coronavirus and lockdown,” Toni said.

“They thought it might be acid reflux. We brought her back the next day because she was still sick. They performed a CT scan and discovered a large tumour in her left frontallobe.

It was roughly the same size as a large egg.

“We were completely devastated. Everything happened so fast. We just had to stay strong for her.”

Toni said that Toni’s daughter has Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumour, which is a rare and aggressive form of cancer of the Central Nervous System.

She thinks the family might need to look at other treatment options for Lily. This could be costly and can cost thousands of pounds.

A friend of the family set up a gofundme Covid has prevented Lily from being sent to Disneyland.

“If the option is that there is treatment we are going to need help raising the funds to take her,” Toni said.

“Despite it all though I want to say what a lovely, bright, happy, strong and brave little girl Lily is – she’s coped with everything like a true warrior.

“We’re not giving up and we will do absolutely anything we can to save our beautiful daughter, the world will be a lot darker without her.”