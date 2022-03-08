My Chemical Romance Cancels Russia and Ukraine Tour Stops

My Chemical Romance will no longer visit Russia and Ukraine on the European leg of their reunion tour this June, due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“With deep regret, My Chemical Romance is cancelling our Ukraine and Russia shows in June, 2022,”The band tweeted. “We hope to be able to play for the fans there soon.”

The emo-punk band was scheduled to perform in Saint Petersburg on June 16, before headlining a night at Moscow’s Park Live Festival the following day, with Sum 41 as openers. The band was also set to headline Kyiv’s U Park Festival on June 19; the lineup also features Slipknot, Gorillaz, and Deftones.

MCR’s cancellations are part of a rising tide of called off shows as the Russian invasion continues. Louis Tomlinson canceled his July stops in Kyiv and Moscow due to “this needless war.”Green Day also cancelled a Moscow show, stating that they were unable to attend. “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s so much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future.”

Individual tour acts such as Yungblud or Franz Ferdinand have cancelled upcoming gigs to Russia and Ukraine. Live Nation, the biggest concert promoter in the globe, also announced it was closing its business in Russia.

My Chemical Romance will begin their long-awaited reunion tour in May. The U.K./European leg will run through June. The band’s North American leg will kick off Aug. 29 in Philadelphia and wrap with four shows at the Forum in Los Angeles, Oct. 11, 12, 14, and 15.