My boyfriend is 19 years older than me and I am 44.

CELEBRITIES Heidi Klum and Demi Moore have dated much younger men, but what's it really like?

Hanni, 44-year-old Hanni lives with Tim, 25 and shares her story.

4 The 19-year-old age gap between the pair has brought joy to their relationship and they have chosen not to listen to others’ opinions

I felt incredible walking into the office Christmas party, with a handsome gentleman on my arm. I hadn’t told colleagues who my plus one would be and I could feel them staring as they saw us. My phone rang with a message from a colleague across the room. “Honey, you’ve caused a plate to be dropped on the floor!”

I smiled at Tim, the incredible guy I was with – who’s 19 years my junior. “Let people be shocked,”It was a thought. I was blissfully content. Just a few months before, I’d had no interest in falling in love. After 13 years of marriage, I’d divorced my husband in 2017 when I was 40. His job in the American military meant his career came first and I’d spent years travelling with him, always putting my needs second to his.

Back in my home country of Germany, I could finally focus on myself, my career in marketing – and having fun. I dated different guys, some close to my age, and one much older at almost 60!

In October 2018, the company that I worked for merged its two buildings. One morning, a tall, handsome man in a leather jacket came in wearing a motorcycle helmet. I thought: “Wow”. I was told by a colleague that Tim was 22 years old and had previously worked in marketing.

He was beautiful and I loved him, but he was 19 years older than me so I forgot about him. Tim messaged my on LinkedIn that night asking for my telephone number. I was humbled, but cautious. I didn’t even know what 22 year olds did for fun. I imagined Tim and his friends playing on his PlayStation. It was a world apart from the fitness-focused, travel-oriented, and restaurants-focused lifestyle I lead outside of work.

However, my age clearly wasn’t an issue for Tim. I was asked about it by Tim in his first message. He continued to ask me for dates over the next three months. My friends advised me to say yes and finally I agreed.

“Like a happy teenager”

When we met up, every worry about the date was gone. We met up for drinks, and we walked around Nuremberg’s castle, where we lived together. It was very romantic.

Tim was charming, funny and incredibly entertaining. We had so much to talk about – we shared a love of the gym and an interest in nutrition, had similar political views and liked the same movies. We had a strong physical attraction and I felt a deep connection by the end of our date.

In the first week we had three dates. Then, when I went on a work trip to Paris, the following week, we FaceTimed each day. We said that we loved one another after a month. I felt like a giddy teenager.

In terms of sex, I was initially super-nervous. In part, because of my body – while I work out, I have the same insecurities as any woman, although I’ve learned that if someone wants to be with you, your body really doesn’t matter at all. It was also because of what I thought: “He’s probably only been with two or three girls his age or younger. Does he even know what to do?”However, the sex was fantastic right from the beginning.

Most of the time, our age difference wasn’t an issue. It felt completely natural to spend time with each other’s friends. We’d have dinners and go to parties or stay in together. We didn’t sit down to discuss our years together. But there were times when it would hit me.

It was an alarming realization that I might be as old as his mother. In fact, our parents are almost identical in age. Tim’s parents had him in their 40s, and mine had me in their 20s. Tim met my mum and dad early on in our relationship, because they looked after my dog during the day and we’d head to their house before going to the office to drop him off.

My father used to say that Tim was too young. They could see my happiness. Tim lived with his parents, so I’d see his mum sometimes when I’d drive him home from work. She’d always wave and say hello, and that year I went over for Christmas dinner. Although I was nervous, they were so kind.

However, not everyone was as supportive. After just a few weeks of being together, some friends reached out to me and asked if I was serious. They asked me why I was wasting my time looking for a man to share the rest of my life with. Another friend, who I’d known for two years, even sent a text with vomiting-face emojis. The friendship quickly ended.

Tim might be a bad guy. But if Tim was a good guy, that’s one thing. Tim’s age is their problem. I’d never wanted children and, luckily, Tim felt the same, so there wasn’t pressure on that front. He and his friends have not had any issues with our age gap.

After that office Christmas party, he did face a few stupid comments at work – people joking that he was “sleeping his way up”. Tim just laughed it off. He’s confident in himself and in our relationship, plus these days we work for different companies.

Tim moved in with us in January 2019. He also came along with me when I relocated from Malta to work at the end. After 11 months, no one mentioned our age gap. We never argued about age differences.

In December 2019, we moved back to Germany. After the death of Covid in January 2018, it was hard for us both to work from home due to seemingly interminable lockdowns. An Instagram account celebrating age gap relationships found a photo of me on my feed in summer 2020 and asked us if we would share our story with their followers. The response was amazing.

We received messages from all over the globe about our age gap relationships. It was incredible.

It showed me how many myths and misunderstandings there are about age-gap relationships – how an older woman is seen as a “sugar mummy”While a younger woman may be more attractive, “gold-digger,”People assume that a relationship like ours will end, because the man will eventually leave the woman for a younger woman.

People can’t see why any guy would want to be with an older woman, which is infuriating. I never worry about the future, though – there’s just no point. Even though I get hurtful comments from people on Instagram asking me if Tim is my child, we always have the last laugh. We bring joy to each other, and whatever other people think, that’s the most important thing.

