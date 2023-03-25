My bodybuilding skills are the worst in the world. I have lost four and a quarter stone, but I still enjoy chocolate every single day.

An ‘LAZY” bodybuilder shares how she lost more than four stone, but continues to eat chocolate everyday – and what you can do too.

World Figure Champion shared her seven-step guide for weight loss success, which includes chocolate.

Lindy Olsen, who smashed four-and a half stone to become Australia’s first winner five times in the prestigious competition.

According to the Gold Coast woman, 39, who hails herself as the world’s lazy bodybuilder, her guide claims she can fit into anyone’s time schedule.

Daily Mail Australia: “I wasn’t ready to go on a diet, but I had to have a set rules,” she said.

The fitness model turned mom-of-1 created a seven-step, relaxed guide for weight loss that she swears by.

This flexible guide will allow you to consume five to six meals per day, and you can indulge in whatever you want as long as you do so with moderation.

She said, “Use it as it suits you.”

If you don’t feel like cooking five- to six meals of the same size per day, try three meals square and two snacks. Just make sure that everything is consistent every day.

The first step in the seven-rule guide to protein is adding it to your meals – she also lists egg whites and kangaroo meat as lean sources.

Second, eat 5-6 meals a day. This will keep your metabolism firing.

Third, she encourages readers to consume their 5-a-day and sets out strict meal plans.

She recommends five steps to avoid high-sugar foods.

She said that the last part of her easy-to-follow guide requires you to be active at least 30 minutes each day. There’s no reason not to, and she doesn’t think there is any excuse.

“I only want women feel amazing and beautiful, no matter what they’re doing.

Lindy created seven steps for success that were flexible enough to accommodate everyone’s schedule and lifestyle so they could all be included.

She reassured that there was nothing in the seven rules you can’t eat.

“I consume chocolate at least twice daily because my metabolism has been able to handle it.”

Even the bodybuilder admitted that running is a “distraction” she finds difficult.

She changed her diet when she started training, and she quickly rose up the ranks in the female bodybuilding world.

She said, “I did four training days per week and I lost 20 kgs. My husband was shocked.”

Lindy was honest to admit she wasn’t able to keep up with her fitness routine while pregnant.

After winning five World Figure Championships, the “lazy” bodybuilder became editor-in chief of Oxygen magazine for women’s fitness and health.

