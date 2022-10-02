Muslim Women Rockers Get Old Under Fire

It’s difficult enough to come into your own in your twenties, much less with your country falling apart, your creative life at risk, and your humanity up for debate. But that’s exactly the world in which Shery Bechara and Lilas Mayassi, the heroines of Rita Baghdadi’s documentary “Sirens,”Find yourself.

Through breathtaking vérité footage, Baghdadi — who shot, directed, and produced — depicts the universal upheaval of youth against a backdrop of unprecedented unrest. The city shifts around them as Lilas and Shery live their bohemian Beirut life as members of Slave to Sirens.

It’s a documentary that feels almost like narration perfection. Sundance is awash with lyrical coming-of age stories. “Sirens”This film premiered in the first half of the year. Few films are as striking as it.

Lilas and Shery, along their bandmates Maya Khairallah (Alm Doumani), and Tatyana Boughaba are searching for their place among the music world. As Lebanon’s first all-female metal band, they are a rarity within a niche. It would be hard to believe that Maya, the petite singer, could emit such unholy death growls through her heart-shaped visage.

One music festival rejects them outright because they won’t take on metal acts. A friend later jokes about the difficulty of replacing female metal musicians when the band is in discord. Both Shery and Lilas regret their dislike for pop music.

It is obvious that Lebanon is not the ideal place for a female icon of grunge. Although Lebanon isn’t governed by Islamic law, it’s one of the best countries in the Middle East for women. But, it is still very much at the early stages of gender equality. It is particularly difficult to overcome social pressures. As Lilas puts it, “Anytime a woman wants to be anything other than what society wants, it’s always an issue.”

The bandmates were criticized for their lackluster leather stage attires. At Shery’s sight, passersby are encouraged to recite a Christian prayer. Shery has two tattooed lips and a long sleeve. These women are considered outcasts and their inner turmoil can be seen in their warring country. Outside, protests rage while they are putting together the album. Shery and Lilas actually met at a similar demonstration.

This film also focuses on LGBT rights. Given Lilas’s reluctance to settle down with a husband and her ambiguously romantic past with Shery, it’s pretty obvious why. As “Sirens”As things unfold, Lilas comes to terms with herself and makes peace along the way with Shery. Lilas, a fiery and controlling woman, teaches music to children during the day and drinks her way to drunkenness at night. She is a lusty woman and tells her girlfriend to not call her. “babe”Her mother in front of her. In some ways, her solipsistic self torture is indicative of her young age. (In one moving sequence, the band celebrates their 24th anniversary. This is because she lives in an environment where no one feels safe enough.

Slave to Sirens travels to England for a gig at a festival. Although it seems like a huge break, Lilas is actually just another gig. She spends the night in a depressed mood and refuses to interact with the band. While her anger later flares up and threatens to fracture her friendships with the band, she never appears cruel. Given the turbulence running through this entire film, it’s a wonder all five of these women aren’t volatile lunatics.

Baghdadi’s most poetic flourish comes when that turbulence reaches its peak. The camera records the aftermath of the 2020 Beirut bombing, which killed 218 people and shook the country. It left behind a two-week state emergency that sparked more protests. Six days after the explosion, the country’s prime minister and cabinet both resigned.

But you don’t need that context to appreciate what “Sirens”It is what it does. Baghdadi, like all great documentarians has created a film that grows alongside its subjects. Her visuals are particularly valuable. Lilas and Shery are met in a Beirut ruin filled with wildflowers. This conveys both despair and hope. Lilas shows Shery a photo of the girl she’s seeing while protestors flood both sides of the frame. Editor Grace Zahrah (“Copwatch”The role of ) is also vital in bringing these images together to create a seamless, fulfilling whole.

Many ways. “Sirens” tells a familiar story. Romance is a threat to many struggling bands, and most 20-somethings, irrespective of their sexual orientation or nationality struggle to find themselves. Baghdadi, however, has created something very special. Baghdadi’s fractious characters are a perfect example. “Sirens”It is unique and relatable, and both humble and captivating. It will stay with you long after the band has played their final chords.

