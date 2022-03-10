Music’s Greatest Mystery Stories Will Be Explored by Lady Gaga’s Dognapper. Slipknot’s Burger King Battle, Rickrolling and More in Season 2 of AXS TV

AXS TV’s Music’s Greatest MysteriesIt offered viewers more than just a few fascinating stories in its first season. The show aimed to pull back the curtain and encourage fans to ponder what they know about the industry’s biggest stars. The show will be back for its second season. And if you thought the first one was chock full of compelling details, then you’ll love Season 2’s slate, which tackles Lady Gaga’s dognapper, Slipknot’s Burger King battle, rickrolling and much more.

CinemaBlend received exclusive confirmation from AXS TV that Season 2 is coming. The 10 episodes will be about 30 high-profile topics. The first episode is set to premiere later this month, and it’s packed with three major stories. The installment will tackle Lady Gaga’s dog-related ordeal, Jim Morrison’s father’s alleged role in the Vietnam War and original AC/DC frontman Bon Scott’s death. While sharing the news in a statement, Sarah Weidman, the network’s Head of Programming, Development and Multi-Platform Content, expressed excitement for the show’s return:

Music’s Greatest Mysteries was one of our highest-rated shows in its inaugural season, quickly becoming a popular programming offering with our viewers. We are proud to announce that the series is returning to the AXS TV lineup for its second season, boasting several new and notable artists and experts who will be on-hand each week to help uncover even more mystifying music-themed myths and legends surrounding some of the industry’s most influential acts. From rock gods and Country titans, to ghosts, K-Pop, chicken fries, and Rickrolls—Music’s Greatest Mysteries truly has something for everyone, and we are excited to share all of this and more with our viewers when season two premieres on March 23.

The series will feature new stories and a variety of experts who will provide commentary. David Pirner (Soul Asylum), Madonna and Michael Jackson’s choreographer Vincent Paterson, as well as Steven Ivory, a friend of Rick James, are some of the newcomers to the series. They will be a valuable resource for the new episodes.

In terms of subject matter, the first season covered quite a lot. One of the major topics it covered was the relationship between The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson and Charles Manson. The show also tackled rapper Post Malone’s fascination with the occult.

There's definitely going to be a lot to take in this season. One of the stories that I actually find quite interesting is the saga involving Lady Gaga's dognapping. The incident happened in Hollywood in February 2021. What's more? Music's Greatest Mysteries is the question being answered by Mr. Smith is whether or not there was an underground dognapping network.

Another episode will explain the darker side to his legendary discography. Viewers will also learn about the sheer impact of one of Michael Jackson’s greatest songs, “Beat It.” All in all, there’s certainly a lot to look forward to with this new season, and it’ll be interesting to see what’s revealed.