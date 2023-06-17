Mum’s genius hack ‘cures’ dangerous dehydration fast – and costs as little as £1.40

It is important to keep your child hydrated, even though the weather is still hot.

Re-hydration beverages are a great way to ensure that your child is drinking enough liquids.

3 First aiders say that giving your kids rehydration gel can help them avoid dangerous dehydration during this hot weather. Tiny Hearts Education

3 You’ll only need some powdered unflavored gelatin and rehydration tablets Tiny Hearts Education

What if the person isn’t a fan?

The first aiders ofTiny Hearts Educational InstagramShared a brilliant hack from a mother to treat dangerous dehydration quickly – it is almost guaranteed that your child will love it as jelly plays a part.

Medical professionals who follow the Instagram page dedicated for baby and child First Aid were asked to share their hot weather advice by the team.

If your child doesn’t enjoy rehydration drinks such as Hydralyte you can add the drink to jellies for an extra jiggly boost.

The only thing you need is a package of gelatin powder and some electrolyte rehydration tablets.

Tiny Hearts Education stated in the caption of their photo that you should make sure your gelatine does not have any flavour. Video.

The medics said that oral rehydration solution is formulated with balanced electrolytes. It should not be mixed in cordial, sports drinks, fruit juices, or soft drinks.

Make sure to use gelatine without flavour when making the hydration jelly. Normal jellies may have high levels of sugar, which could interfere with rehydration.

You can nab a pack of three Dr. Oetker Gelatine Sachets for as little as £1.40 at Tesco or £1.30 at Asda.

Mix the gelatine unflavoured with the boiled water, and then make the oral hydration in a second glass.

Add the rehydration liquid to the gelatine mix and pour it into your cups or vessels.

Put them in the refrigerator and voilà! Your child can enjoy hydration jellies at any time.

