Mum stunned as 19-year-old son admits he hadn’t changed his bedsheets at uni in THREE MONTHS because he didn’t know how

UPON VISITING her son in uni, one mum is astounded to discover he has been sleeping in the same unwashed sheets for three months.

The young boy said that he couldn’t make a bed and would not change his sheets.

Mum Kim, 55, from Rochester, Kent, said: “Both the twins are well known for being extremely messy and pretty useless when it comes to cleaning, ironing and making a bed properly.

When I picked Bradley up at the end, I discovered that even though he had been at university for several months, he hadn’t changed his bed once.

Research has shown that nine out of 10 parents believe their teenagers lack domestic skills. This includes bed making, ironing, and vacuuming.

A survey of 1,000 parents with kids aged 13-19 found 29 per cent of youngsters couldn’t make a bed.

Another 41 per cent would struggle to iron a shirt, while 38 per cent of parents aren’t confident their teens could clean a toilet.

31% of parents think their children don’t know how to fold or iron clothes. A fifth (18%) believe that their teens can clean their rooms.

And a quarter (23 per cent) admitted they didn’t think their teens could vacuum a room.

26% of teenagers never clean their bathroom, and 17% never take out the rubbish.

Premier Inn conducted the research. It launched its Life Skills Academy in order to help teens who are moving away from home this fall to study housework and other life skills such as bed-making.

Hapless twins Bradley and Lewis Fox, 19, are university students who were given a crash course by Premier Inn on housekeeping after letting slip to their mum that their domestic skills weren’t as up to speed as they should be.

This session was fun and helped them to learn useful life skills that will be beneficial not only to their university but also to the rest of their lives.

“They haven’t listened to me in 19 years and it took the housekeeper just a few hours.”

The survey also revealed it’s not just the kids who are lacking in domestic skills.

OnePoll found that 67% of parents surveyed still have some basic skills in domestic life.

71% of the parents polled by OnePoll said that they are amazed at how competent they have become.

60 percent feel they didn’t have the necessary life skills when they moved away from home.

Along with providing online tips the hotel chain will be inviting teenagers to three different UK locations where they will be taught the basics by a team of expert housekeepers.

These tips are well-placed as the hotel chain makes over 23,000,000 beds, irons more than 3 million shower curtains per year, and has 47 million pillows.

Simon Ewins, managing director for Premier Inn, said: “Our research has shown that in many cases teenagers still appear to live up to their messy reputations, with many parents adopting an ‘if I want it done properly I might as well do it myself’ approach – but it doesn’t have to be this way.

“Whether it is through one of our Life Skills Academies or online video tips, we are hopeful we can step in to help and give young people a bit of domestic prowess.”

