Mum shares the easy ‘breakfast station’ she made which is perfect for helping everyone get out the door on time

A savvy mum has shared how she has made her mornings easier by creating an incredible breakfast station for her daughter.

The station is safe for her daughter to serve her breakfast. It’s a great idea that the little girl seems to love.

TikTok user @jessmason90 shared a video showing how she created the handy self-serve breakfast station that features two cereal dispensers and a basket packed full of ‘grab and go’ snacks.

Jess explained that the cereal dispensers came from Amazon, while the snacks came from Aldi.

Smart mum added fresh fruits to her breakfast station to encourage her daughter’s healthy eating habits.

The now-viral TikTok video is captioned: ‘I made a grab and go breakfast station for my daughter’.

The TikTok video shows Jess filling the colourful basket full of Frosties cereal bars and Go Ahead bars. She also includes fresh fruit, Fruit Flakes, Fruit Flakes, and other snacks, all her favorite foods.

The breakfast station hack sent TikTok wild, with one user commenting: “such a cool creative idea”.

Another added: “Love this”

While most TikTok users loved the concept, some were unsure how long the breakfast station would last, with one user commenting: “Love this but my kids are savages and would destroy this in 1/2 hour lol”.

The breakfast station was created to make it easy for her daughter to eat breakfast.

