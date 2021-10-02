Mum shares ‘disgusting’ way she told her man she was pregnant using a McDonald’s ice-cream-but not everyone’s convinced

A BABY WOMAN’S bizarre pregnancy announcement went viral. She presented her man with a positive result from a McDonald’s icecream.

After she had revealed her baby news so uniquely, viewers were suspicious of the new mum’.

4 The woman concealed her “pregnancy test” in McDonald’s ice-cream. Credit: TikTok/@joshandlisa

4 He began to cry after he learned. Credit: TikTok/@joshandlisa

Reveal the Couples’ momentTikTok channel #Joshandlisa: The video shows a woman giving her husband an ice-cream with her pregnancy testing in.

It takes the man some time to eat his icecream. The woman then starts talking about getting him something. “always wanted.”

Her significant other wants to know: “Do you know what a brain freeze is?”Their friend stares at them with her mouth wide open, apparently confused.

If the woman says: “There is something that is really exciting about a brain freeze,”It seems like the penny drops for the friend, almost like if they are practicing.

“You’ve always wanted one right, you’ve always wanted a brain freeze, and now it is time for us to have a brain freeze together,”The woman is sexy.

The man eventually discovers the test, and the friend joins him. However, viewers aren’t convinced.

TikTok users explain why this video has received 11.5million views.

“First response tests are pink dye not blue. Someone wrote with a pen, plus those lines are too dark,”One person commented.

“That wasn’t acted out at all”Another was sarcastically responded to.

4 The video appears staged, as the friend of the couple begins to cry before the footage is revealed. Credit: TikTok/@joshandlisa