Mum says police haven’t yet told her how she lost her beautiful 12-year-old daughter on Bournemouth Beach.

Mum of girl that was killed on Bournemouth’s beach says police still haven’t explained her death.

Stephanie Williams (32), who was devastated, stated that Sunnah, a 12-year-old girl, had been swimming in the shallows with her family near the dock when they were pulled into the water.

Eight more children needed medical care.

A man in his 40s who was “on the water” at the time was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and bailed.

And a 78ft boat — the Dorset Belle — was impounded after the incident last week.

However, police have not told grieving relatives what role they believe the vessel — still held at Poole Harbour — played in the tragedy.

A&E nurse Stephanie told Central Recorder: “It’s just really difficult to accept.

Someone has taken our Sunnah away.

“The police have only told us what they said in a statement.

“The cause of death was drowning, there were no other injuries.

“We don’t actually know how it came about. I don’t understand how somebody can be released on bail for double manslaughter. How does that work?”

Sunnah’s final beach photo was released Sunday.

On a break for half term, she went there with her dad Asim, 37, as well as siblings.

Sunnah was sunk to the chest in water when he was pulled out.

The situation was made more hazardous by a strong current, which is thought to be caused by an enormous wave created from a boat.

Sunnah, the boy who washed up on the shore washed away by waves after the beach cleared.

Asim watched on in horror as lifeguards battled to save her — with Stephanie then making a frantic two-hour dash from home in High Wycombe, Bucks, to the hospital.

Sadly, her “beautiful and well-liked” daughter passed away.

Sunnah’s death was confirmed by postmortem.

On Saturday hundreds of mourners lined up the streets outside Central Mosque High Wycombe for her funeral.

Stephanie said of the tragedy: “It happened in front of my two young children and they’re traumatised.

“Asim is very private and doesn’t want to speak to people about it, but I don’t want this to happen to anyone else — it shouldn’t happen.

“One death is too many. I don’t want anyone to have to go through having to lose their child in such a traumatic and awful way.

“Drowning is not a quick process. She must’ve been terrified. I don’t want any other family to have to relive what we’ve just been through, and will continue to go through until we die.”

On Sunday the family of Joe the trainee chef, also from Southampton was honoured by his loved ones.

They said he had been a “fabulous young man”, adding: “We are heartbroken and devastated at the death of our Joe. Joe was an amazing son and brother, who will be sadly missed.

“His family and friends will always love him and we are incredibly proud of the fabulous young man he was. He was generous and kind, caring and loving, funny and hardworking.

“Joe was a talented trainee chef, with a bright future ahead of him. “We were fortunate to have had him as part of our family for the past 17 years, and are very sorry he’ll never achieve his ambitions and dreams.”

“He was enjoying a day at the beach on Wednesday and we would like to thank his friends and all of the emergency services who helped him, when this tragedy unfolded.”

