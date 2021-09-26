Mum raves about Poundland £1 perfumes that smell similar to YSL’s £54 Black Opium and the £70 Paco Rabanne’s 1 Million

FINDING the perfect perfume isn’t easy, especially considering the often hefty price tags that come with them.

Thankfully one woman has found two affordable dupes for designer perfumes from Poundland.

4 One woman has revealed her two favourite perfume dupes Credit: Getty – Contributor

4 These perfumes from Poundland cost £1 each Credit: Facebook

Posting to a Facebook group, a woman bought the perfumes King in Million, which is meant to smell like the £70 Paco Rabanne’s 1 Million, and Black Dusk, which is meant to smell like YSL’s £54 Black Opium.

Instead of the expensive price tag of their counterparts, the Poundland versions only set her back £1 each.

“Got these from Poundland today, actually smell the same as the real ones I think! Let’s see how long the smell lasts though,” she said.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

People flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts on both products.

The overwhelming response seems to be that they smell almost exactly like the more expensive versions.

“I bought two of the Black Dusk and loved it. Didn’t last as long as I hoped but cheap enough to respray all the time,” one person said.

“I use them on my curtains. They smell amazing. They don’t last as long as the real stuff but for a quid, they’ll do fine,” said another.

A third person added: “The king one lasts ages, I buy it for my son as I cant justify him using a whole bottle of the real stuff just for school.”

The main complaint was that they didn’t seem to last as long, but one woman had a nifty trick to help with that.

She said: “Lil trick for longevity, rub vaseline on pressure points wrists behind ears and then spray onto it, it holds fragrance in place for longer.”

4 YSL’s Black Opium would set you back £54 Credit: YSL Beauty

4 Paco Rabanne’s 1 Million usually costs £70 Credit: Paco Rabanne

Elsewhere on Fabulous, woman reveals how you can get rid of a love bite using a WHISK and people have been left baffled.

Meanwhile, cleaning fanatics rave about 99p product which leaves EVERYTHING in their house sparkling.

And a couple discover a secret room hidden behind a wall in their house and give it a stunning transformation for just £45.