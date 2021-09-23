Mum-of-seven, 64, left struggling to breathe in mouldy council flat and forced to chuck out £1,000 clothes due to damp

A MUM-of-seven claims she is struggling to breathe in her mouldy council flat where damp has forced her to chuck Fout “£1,000 worth of ruined clothes and shoes”.

June Williams, 64, has demanded compensation from Swansea Council, as she’s fed up with “being fobbed off” and constantly having to wipe down walls with bleach.

She told Central Recorder Online that she has lived in the three-bedroom brick council home in Pontarddulais, South Wales, for about 12 years.

June Williams, who has 12 grandchildren, suffered a stroke recently and is now disabled by multiple joint arthritis.

The CPAP breathing machine is used to treat obstructive sleeping apnoea.

She stated that there has been a mold problem ever since she moved in. I was always sick when my children lived with me.

“I have complained to people and asked them to come out. Inspectors claim it is condensation. I believed them. However, I knew something was wrong and they were lying to me.

“I’ve got damp issues in my bedroom on both walls, I wipe it down with bleach, but it comes back.”

June stated that one of her daughters had moved in with her temporarily prior to the pandemic girls. After keeping her and her children’s clothes folded up in her bedroom, she noticed that her clothes were damp and smelled of mould.

“She noticed there was a smell in the wardrobe – there was black mould over the walls, she has thrown out the clothes because they were mouldy,” She explained.

According to her, the mold was not her fault, but that she had failed to open windows when she complained about it to the council.

She insists that the property is well-ventilated but poorly built.

The council acknowledged that the living room had “rising damp” years ago, and they remedied it.

“It was in the cupboard under the stairs – I have lost family photos, because of the mould,” June also added.

I have filed a claim to get shoes and clothes that were ruined by mould. I have lost so much – £1,000 worth of clothes and shoes so far. June Williams

“I had two plasterers out to replace the cupboards, and they said ‘it’s wet behind here, don’t be surprised if they get mouldy again’,” the pensioner claimed.

She’s also worried about her breathing issues, claiming “I am sure the mould hasn’t b****y helped”.

“I want the council to pay some compensation for all the s*** I’ve been through, as I have lost bin bags full of clothes and shoes.

“I’m p***ed off that I have had to throw out bags of clothes and shoes, I tried washing them but they either smelled of mould or you could still see it. They had to be thrown away.

“I just want the council to take ownership of my property. They have installed a new kitchen for my family and I am very grateful.

“After a while, I felt like I could smell mold in the cupboard.

“But an inspector told me ‘it was every day use’.

“I said that is bulls***, as I am a bleach freak. Why couldn’t the damp be detected before?

“I’ve lost money, and I’m on benefits, and I value everything – I am grateful for the council home – but they need to be named and shamed.”

Central Recorder Online contacted Swansea Council to get their opinion.

