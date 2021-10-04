Mum-of-four shares amazing Harry Potter-themed bunk bed hack on a budget

A SAVVY mum has revealed how she made the bedroom four of her kids share feel more spacious by turning it into a Harry Potter dormitory.

The woman revealed how she created privacy for her bumper brood by adding drapes to their bunk beds – just like the Gryffindor bedrooms.

Extreme Budget DIY & Life Hacks/Facebook A mum has revealed the clever way she made the bedroom four of her kids share feel bigger

Extreme Budget DIY & Life Hacks/Facebook She turned the room into a Harry Potter dormitory and added drapes to the bunk beds

Taking to the Facebook group Extreme Budget DIY & Life Hacks, she wrote: “This is my version of a Harry Potter style/ themed bedroom on a budget.

“My four kids have to share a single room at the moment, they range from 6 to 12 years old and I have one girl and three boys.

“The older two wanted to have some privacy so I added a frame to their bunk and made poster bed style curtains for them.

“I painted their underbed drawers, bought a new rug and pasted posters to their wardrobes.

“I used a stone style wallpaper for the walls.”

Her magical bedroom looks fit for budding witches and wizards, and has racked up numerous likes.

One person wrote: “That’s amazing. Well done you.”

Another added: “Fantastic use of space.”

A third commented: “Fabulous well done.”

Extreme Budget DIY & Life Hacks/Facebook Her magical bedroom looks fit for budding witches and wizards, and has racked up numerous likes

Extreme Budget DIY & Life Hacks/Facebook The wardrobes are decorated with Harry Potter posters

Alamy The mum wanted the bedroom to resemble the Gryffindor dormitories from Harry Potter

