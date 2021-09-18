Mum interrupts school board Covid meeting to go on utterly bizarre anal sex rant

A mum took a serious school board meeting on a wild detour when she complained about finding a sexually explicit book in the library of one of its middle schools.

Kara Bell, who is also Lake Travis School board candidate, interrupted a Covid-19 related board meeting to request that the book be removed from her daughter’s school.

Kara Bell walked up to the podium and quoted a portion of Out of Darkness from the school library.

The words and phrases suggest anal sexual activity. She added that she did not want her children to be exposed to anal sex at middle school.







“I’ve never had anal sex. I don’t want to have anal sex.

“I don’t want my kids having anal sex. I ask that you focus your attention on education and not health.”

Her microphone is muted and her time at the podium is cut short.

The book Kara mentioned is written by Ashley Hope Pérez and it chronicles a “love affair between an African American boy and a Mexican American girl against the backdrop of a horrific 1937 explosion in East Texas, which killed nearly 300 schoolchildren and teachers”.

Lake Travis Independent School District confirmed on Thursday that they pulled the book from the libraries of its two middle schools following Bell’s complaint.







“A district possesses significant discretion to determine the content of its school libraries,” a spokesperson told KXAN.

“A district must, however, exercise its discretion in a manner consistent with the First Amendment.

“The purpose of denying students access is not for a district to remove materials from a library.

“A district may remove materials, because they are pervasively vulgar or based solely upon the educational suitability of the books in question.”

