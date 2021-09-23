Mum hilariously reveals the six types of dad you get at the school gates

WE all know the stereotypes of parents that – if we’re honest – actually true.

You’ll find the moms who make it possible to put together a new lunchbox, sew their children’s uniforms and still look flawless. Or the moms-of-6 who just can’t seem to be able to drag their children through the school gates.

The confused dad is a staple at the school gate

But what about the dads?

In a funny TikTok video, influencer Amy-Jo Simpson ran through the typical types of fathers you see at the school gate… and some may sound familiar.

Amy-Jo began with the young father who shows up in baggy clothes, his cap on backwards and a cap on his head.

She next flagged down the cyclist dad, who enthusiastically waved his children off in full-length lycra.

Then she moved on to the “confused dad” who never quite seems sure what he should be handing his kids to take with them.

Next came the dad all mums secretly love with his elegant smile.

Then she imitated the “military dad” who marches his kids into the playground.

The dad who wears flip flops and shorts all year – we all know one.

One TikToker commented quickly on the funny video.

One said: “100% I’m the confused dad. Even turned up at the wrong school once.”

Another added: “To be honest, I think us dads all secretly think we’re the ‘everyone fancies dad’!”

While a third said: “Cyclist dad is spot on.”

Everyone knows a dad who rocks his flip flops all year round

According to one commenter, all dads secretly think they're the dad everyone fancies

