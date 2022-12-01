Mum asks if she ‘has a problem’ For 3 glasses of wine per night, experts agree.

There are many tips and tricks that we all use to help us wind down after a long day.

Most people prefer to unwind in a bubble bath, or with a box set.

One mom asked Facebook if she had a problem with her three-glass wine per evening.

In a group of parents, she posted her answers to the question and received a kind response from other parents. “I am just trying to work out if me having a few drinks of an evening would be considered a drinking problem.”

But experts warn this is not always a good option.

Central Recorder was interviewed by Nikita, a London GP, and associate director of Vitality. According to him, there is no "safe drinking level" and the research is confusing.

The NHS recommends that no one should consume more than 14 units of alcohol per week.

They also advise that you spread your drinking over three or more days if you regularly drink as much as 14 units a week.

Dr Nikita explained that if one drinks less than 14 units of alcohol per week, then this is considered to constitute a “low intake” condition. “low risk” Instead of “no risk” drinking.

Although three glasses might not sound like much, six is the equivalent of 6 units. This technically qualifies as ‘binge drinking’ Also known as excessive drinking on one occasion.

“This can be dangerous to our health as alcohol can have a widespread impact on our bodies.”

It is stated that fourteen units are equivalent to either six pints or 10 small glasses (lower-strength) beer.

Sandra Parke is an Alcohol Coach and spoke to Central RecorderJust The Tonic coaching The woman said she drank three glasses of wine each night, which means that she consumes approximately 35 units per week. That is almost two-and-a-half times the maximum recommended alcohol limit.

Although it is tempting to disregard government directives, that doesn’t negate the detrimental impact.

“Excess drinking can cause damage to many of the body’s organs including the heart liver and the brain.

“And if we take one disease such as cancer, we know the risk of several cancers is higher if you drink alcohol and for breast cancer, the most common cancer in the UK there is no safe amount of alcohol meaning even low consumption of alcohol will increase your risk of breast cancer.”

Sandra stated that many people drink booze as a self-medicating tool, and this woman is doing the same to help her ‘wind down.

The first effect of the first drink is to induce a dopamine high, which some call a “sugar rush”. ‘fuzzy headed feeling’ You can also relax.

Although it can relax you, this is temporary and you may feel the need to have another drink once the alcohol wears off.

“So, it is a temporary relief which makes you feel worse afterwards.”

She said that you’ll end up feeling more stressed if the alcohol wears off and you feel low.

“Most people report feeling sluggish the next day, with low energy and less clarity- which usually results in additional stress as they are less able to handle any days to day challenges much less a stressful situation,” Expert added.

Dr Nikita stated that alcohol may affect how we sleep and can increase our chances of having an accident.

If you feel the need for a drink or are in trouble due to your drinking or think you might be overdosing, or if other people suggest you have been drinking excessively, you should talk to someone.

“Your GP is a great first point of contact as they’ll be able to talk to you and work with you to figure out what the best options for support are available,” Sie said.

If you are suffering from an alcohol problem, where can I get help? You may want to get help if you suspect you have an alcohol problem. You might feel this way if your drink habit is causing you to get into serious trouble. Your GP is a great place to begin if you have been warned by others about the effects of your drinking habits.

Units are suggested because they help you eat a balanced, healthy diet.

Signe Vanfeldt, Nutritionist from Lifesum According to some estimates, booze has seven calories per gram and no other nutrients.

“In essence, it’s just energy and does not provide any nutrient value beyond that.

A healthy diet must include as many nutrients as possible. This includes fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and foods with fewer calories.

“When we consume alcoholic beverages, we also tend to make less nutritious choices overall, and go for food that are not nutrient rich such as fast foods, sugary dense food and savoury snacks,” Expert explanation.

Additionally, she explained that some alcohol may contain sugar which could raise blood sugar.

“Moderate amounts of alcohol can cause blood sugar to rise, but once the body starts to process the alcohol, it can actually cause a hypoglycaemic effect.

“This is due to blood sugar dropping dramatically because alcohol keeps the liver from releasing glucose. This sets the stage for them to overconsume carbohydrate foods to compensate for the drop in blood sugar. A calorie-filled roller coaster can lead to weight gain.”