Mum 46 jailed after running over thug in revenge of years of abuse

MUM jailed for running over boyfriend to retaliate after years of abuse

Gina Brown 46, drove a Volkswagen T-Roc up the kerb, and then mowed the man down after they had been to the pub.

1 Gina Brown ran up the kerb, and her partner was thrown into the air. BPM

The man was thrown in the air, and sustained a serious brain injury along with multiple fractured ribs. The condition of the man was life-threatening.

The two had met earlier that night at the Village Green in Erdington. Birmingham. They were apparently on good terms, but then something happened to “sour the evening.”

Brown, who was driving her Volkswagen T-Roc at the time, jumped in and followed him.

Brown, after a Birmingham Crown Court hearing was cleared of attempted homicide but found guilty for causing grave bodily harm.

Brown of Osprey Road was sentenced on Friday, 16th June, to four years.

After being in custody since her incident for over 20 months, she received a letter stating that she would be freed within weeks and able to complete the remainder of the sentence on licence.

Her supporters in public were filled with tears of joy and ecstatic expressions.

Brown’s boyfriend was accused by the jury of a long history of abusive, controlling behaviour.

They were separated at the time. Brown went to see him before the night out at the pub.

Tahir Khan, KC prosecutor said that it is reasonable to presume that they were in good terms at the time.

Something must have occurred while they were both socialising. It must be something that has soured their night together.

After initially being in a grave condition, the victim has made a complete recovery.

Court heard that the prosecutor did not have any evidence to support his case.

James Bloomer said that there was “massive provocation over the years”, adding that Brown also battled mental health problems, such as Post Traumatic stress disorder.

He said that the relationship was over and she expressed regret for the incident, which occurred on 8 October 2021.

Roderick Henderson, the judge who passed sentence on this case, acknowledged that there were “a lot of back stories.”

After reading the references, Brown concluded that he was a member who “supported and valued society”.

The Judge Henderson said: “You were vengeful and used an extremely dangerous weapon.”

You acted as a result of prolonged abuse or violence by the victim, and mental issues were linked with the commission.

The act was clearly impulsive. The victim was seriously injured, but fortunately no long-term injuries were sustained.