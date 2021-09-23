Mum, 36, sleeps with hammer by her side after council left her and son, 11, without a proper front door for TWO MONTHS

A MUM has revealed she has been forced to sleep with a hammer by her side in fear of intruders after the council left her without a proper front door for two months.

Danielle Francis, 36, lives in a council apartment without a functioning front door. It was damaged by firefighters responding to an accidental stove fire.

4 Danielle Francis has been waiting since July for a door that will deliver safety to her and her son. Credit: BPM

4 Even after the council’s quick fix, a tough kick would break the lock and leave the Francis’ vulnerable to any intruder. Credit: BPM

Following the fire, the mother-of-one, 36, was left to try and fix the door herself after Croydon Council came out over 24 hours later and in an attempt to fix the door attached a large piece of plywood across it, making it unlockable.

The mum said: “We had a guy that came out and supposedly made the door safe, which meant for the whole day I physically couldn’t lock my door.”

Danielle, who lives in the flat in Selsdon, with her son Ollie, 11, was forced to call out a locksmith who spent an hour and a half tackling the plywood attached to the door, before eventually being able to cut it down to size and attach a singular chub lock.

Since July, the council had been promising to repair the fire safety door completely.

“I have been passed from pillar to post with Croydon Council, telling me that someone else will be getting in touch with me,” Danielle said.

“Somebody with a good, tough kick would be able to get into my property and take what they want.

“I actually sleep with a hammer in my bedroom. What can I do?”

Danielle reached out to Sarah Jones, a Labour MP to appeal to her behalf.

4 ‘I have a child that doesn’t feel safe’, said Francis. Credit: BPM

4 The council attached a large piece of plywood to the door, but it meant Francis could not lock her door until she hired a locksmith. Credit: BPM

Ms Jones told MyLondon her office had written to the council to ask them when they would be replacing the door.

Danielle claims that the security door to the flats at the entrance is not in good order. This made her feel unsafe and she felt the need to send her son away. Danielle has ADHD and autism.

“I have a child that doesn’t feel safe,” she said.

“For the first two weeks of this happening I had to send him away. It wasn’t safe.”

Danielle was informed by the council that this was a safety door and another company had to fix it. They are currently waiting for her to contact them.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson for Croydon Council said: “We have apologised to the resident concerned for this delay, and we will be visiting her tomorrow [September 22] to fit a more secure temporary door and so she can choose a permanent replacement.”