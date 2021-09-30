Multiple Sclerosis Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments

The most common complications, as detailed by Everyday Health, include vision problems, muscle weakness that makes it difficult to lift your foot and walk (known as foot drop), bladder troubles including incontinence and frequent urinary tract infections, bowel dysfunction, difficulty swallowing (called dysphagia) that can lead to malnourishment and dehydration, and breathing problems that increase the risk for lung infections. MS patients can experience severe problems with their quality of life due to sexual and mental health issues, chronic pain, and other complications.

Everyday Health described the “phantom skin problems” that affect some individuals with MS, making them feel numb or like they are being pricked with pins and needles. The National Multiple Sclerosis Society describes these symptoms, known as dysesthesias, as painful sensations affecting the legs, feet, arms, and hands that feel like “burning, prickling, stabbing, [or] ice cold or electrical sensations.”

Verywell Health highlighted several unusual symptoms of MS, including trigeminal neuralgia, which is shock-like or burning pains in the face caused by damage to the fifth cranial nerve and glossopharyngeal neuralgia, caused by damage to the ninth cranial nerve, resulting in pain in the tongue, throat, ear, or tonsils. Verywell Health also noted that between 2 to 5% of people with MS have seizures, and 6% of people with MS experience temporary diminishment or loss of hearing.