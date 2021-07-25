HomeEntertainment

MTV Splitsvilla X3 Season13 All New Episodes Watch Online For Free! Sunny Leone & Rannvijay Singha

MTV Splitsvilla X3 Season13 All New Episodes Watch Online For Free! Sunny Leone & Rannvijay Singha

India’s most popular dating reality shows Splitsvilla’s 13th Season is underway since 6th March 2021 and the Cupid seems to be working his magic even on the fan.

MTV Splitsvilla Season 13| Sunny Leone | Ranvijay Singha | Nikhil Chinapa | Watch Online For Free!!

The show had banged on with 12 girls and 9 boys along with 3 contestants toiling in the game of love and since been exciting the fans with enthralling and fascinating tasks and episodes. The fans are going crazy with the way Season 13 is unravelling with some shocking eliminations as well. So if you are wondering how you can watch it for free, then keep reading.

MTV Splitsvilla X3 Season13 All New Episodes Watch Online For Free! Sunny Leone & Rannvijay Singha

Splits Villa Season 13: Contestants and Judges

Splits Villa Season 13 is hosted by the dashing Ranvijay Singha and gorgeous Sunny Leone. Besides them, Nikhil Chinappa has also been presenting the show with Wild Villa. In total 27 Contestants had entered the Villa this season with Kevin Almasifar and Kat Kristian becoming the 1st ideal match, Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput becoming the 1st Compatible as well the ideal match while Dhruv Malik and Sapna Malik becoming the 3rd ideal match. The following contestants are still in the game:

  • Aditi Rajput
  • Jay Dudhane
  • Kat Kristian
  • Kevin Almasifar
  • Nikhil Malik
  • Pallak Yadav
  • Dhruv Malik
  • Sapna Malik
  • Nikita Bhamidipati
  • Trevon Dias
  • Arushi Chib
  • Samarthya Gupta
  • Shivam Sharma
  • Bhoomika Vasishtha

MTV Splitsvilla X3 Season13 All New Episodes Watch Online For Free! Sunny Leone & Rannvijay Singha

Splits Villa Season 13: Where To Watch Online For Free!!

All the episodes of Splitvilla Season 13 are available on Jio Cinema, Voot, and MX Player. To enjoy the episodes for free, download the Voot App or go to Voot.com and then register with your email id and phone no. Or with a Google account or Go to mxplayer.in.

For More Updates, Stay Tuned

Previous articleNevertheless (알고있지만) All 10 Episodes of The Popular KDrama Watch Online Season 1 Online For Free
Next articleJudas and the Black Messiah 2021: Where to Watch Online for Free!
MTV Splitsvilla X3 Season13 All New Episodes Watch Online For Free! Sunny Leone & Rannvijay Singha
Devisha Prateek
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

ABOUT US

Central Recorder is your latest news entertainment website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Central Recorder