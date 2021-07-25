MTV Splitsvilla X3 Season13 All New Episodes Watch Online For Free! Sunny Leone & Rannvijay Singha

India’s most popular dating reality shows Splitsvilla’s 13th Season is underway since 6th March 2021 and the Cupid seems to be working his magic even on the fan.

The show had banged on with 12 girls and 9 boys along with 3 contestants toiling in the game of love and since been exciting the fans with enthralling and fascinating tasks and episodes. The fans are going crazy with the way Season 13 is unravelling with some shocking eliminations as well. So if you are wondering how you can watch it for free, then keep reading.

Splits Villa Season 13: Contestants and Judges

Splits Villa Season 13 is hosted by the dashing Ranvijay Singha and gorgeous Sunny Leone. Besides them, Nikhil Chinappa has also been presenting the show with Wild Villa. In total 27 Contestants had entered the Villa this season with Kevin Almasifar and Kat Kristian becoming the 1st ideal match, Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput becoming the 1st Compatible as well the ideal match while Dhruv Malik and Sapna Malik becoming the 3rd ideal match. The following contestants are still in the game:

Aditi Rajput

Jay Dudhane

Kat Kristian

Kevin Almasifar

Nikhil Malik

Pallak Yadav

Dhruv Malik

Sapna Malik

Nikita Bhamidipati

Trevon Dias

Arushi Chib

Samarthya Gupta

Shivam Sharma

Bhoomika Vasishtha

Splits Villa Season 13: Where To Watch Online For Free!!

All the episodes of Splitvilla Season 13 are available on Jio Cinema, Voot, and MX Player. To enjoy the episodes for free, download the Voot App or go to Voot.com and then register with your email id and phone no. Or with a Google account or Go to mxplayer.in.

