MSNBC Guest Michael McFaul Apologizes For Mistakingly Comparing Putin to Hitler

Former U.S. Ambassador Michael McFaul was a MSNBC guest. The Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul apologised Saturday for comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin with Adolf Hitler.

“I made a mistake. I apologize. I will never make comparisons to Hitler again. Without historical analogizing, I will keep my analysis and comments focused on the present evil – Putin,”McFaul stated this in a lengthy Twitter thread.

I made a mistake. I apologize. I will not make any more comparisons to Hitler. Without historical analogizing, I will keep my analysis and comments focused on the present evil — Putin. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 12, 2022

The Stanford University professor’s controversial comments came Friday night during a segment on “The Rachel Maddow Show”He told Ali Velshi that he was filling in for him “One difference between Putin and Hitler is that Hitler didn’t kill ethnic Germans, German-speaking people. Putin slaughters the very people he said he has come to liberate.”

His comment – minus the quotation marks — was reiterated in a tweet on Maddow Blog, setting off a firestorm of criticism, including from the Auschwitz Memorial.

“On a factual note: Hitler did kill ethnic Germans & German-speaking people: those who opposed the Nazi regime, those who resisted, those who did not fit into the ‘Weltanschauung’. He ordered the murder of people with different disabilities & finally the murder of German Jewry,”It tweeted the following Saturday morning:

On a factual note: Hitler did kill ethnic Germans & German-speaking people: those who opposed the Nazi regime, those who resisted, those who did not fit into the ‘Weltanschauung’. He ordered the murder of people with different disabilities & finally the murder of German Jewry. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) March 12, 2022

McFaul’s apology continued: “To be clear, I was, of course, mistaken when I implied that Hitler did not kill ethnic Germans. German Jews were a vibrant part of the German population and so many of them were brutally murdered by the Nazi regime. Our discussion was about Putin killing Russians in Ukraine. In a time of rising antisemitism, I understand that making any comment indirectly implying that Jews are in any way ‘others’ was the last thing I wanted. That of course was not my intention. I deeply regret my comments and I sincerely apologize. And now am moving forward.”

The Maddow BlogThey also corrected the record by deleting their tweets and issuing a second one with an apology.

“The historical record is clear. Hitler killed millions upon millions of Germans. We regret that we tweeted out part of an incorrect statement made by Michael McFaul last night without giving credit. The tweet has been removed.