‘Ms. Marvel’ release on Disney Plus reportedly delayed to 2022

A couple of months ago, Marvel said both Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye would hit Disney Plus in 2021. Soon after that, Marvel revealed the Hawkeye release date, but didn’t say anything about Ms. Marvel. We then learned in early August that the TV show might be delayed to 2022 for unspecified reasons.

In the months that followed, Marvel dropped plenty of MCU content online. As we got closer to September, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings marketing campaign started. We also saw the final Eternals trailer and the first trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye. The first What If…? season premiered on Disney Plus, and the TV series is already nearing its finale. While there’s no news on the Ms. Marvel release date, a new report says that the TV show will not hit Disney’s streaming service this year.

The Ms. Marvel release puzzle

Marvel’s official page for Ms. Marvel still says “late 2021,” as it did months ago. Marvel is clearly not ready to make any announcements yet, although now it might be forced to do so.

What is certain is that Marvel’s schedule is pretty packed. What If…? season 1 has two weeks left. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is still playing in theaters, but it’ll reach Disney Plus on November 12th. Eternals and Hawkeye also drop in November. The movie will release exclusively in theaters on the 5th, with the TV show following on the 24th. The year will end on a high note with No Way Home, which has a December 17th release date. That’s assuming, of course, that Marvel and its partners do not change their release plans for the movie.

With that in mind, it seems that October is the only month without any new MCU content. Technically, the What If…? finale drops on October 6th. Ms. Marvel seemed to fill that slot on Disney Plus. Marvel would have had plenty of time between the What If…? finale and the Hawkeye premiere to squeeze in the entire Ms. Marvel season. It’s unclear what happened to derail those plans.

Marvel’s Disney Plus Day announcements

Variety’s Adam Vary says he has confirmed “what was obvious to most Marvel Studios observers” — that Ms. Marvel has been moved to 2022.

UPDATE: I’ve confirmed what was obvious to most Marvel Studios observers: #MsMarvel has moved from a late 2021 release on Disney Plus to 2022. See the full updated MCU schedule here: https://t.co/oiW1Xt8O5z — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) September 23, 2021

Vary did not provide an actual premiere date for the show. But he said that Marvel pushed the series to 2022 after “so many shows and movies took over the calendar in 2021.”

Ms. Marvel will likely hit the streaming service in early 2022, considering that Marvel wanted it out in 2021 initially. Out of all the other TV shows in production, Ms. Marvel might be the closest to finish.

The TV show will introduce the MCU’s first Muslim lead character. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a teenager who is a massive fan of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). She will eventually get her own powers, and we’ll see her in other MCU projects. One of them is the Captain Marvel sequel titled The Marvels, which premieres on November 11th, 2022.

Disney announced earlier this week that it’s hosting a special Disney Plus Day on November 12th to celebrate the second anniversary of its streaming channel. Disney teased “an exciting look towards the future” of the MCU, so we’d expect various Marvel announcements from the event. The Ms. Marvel premiere date will probably be one of them.