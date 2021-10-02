Mrs Hinch: Ronnie, her son ‘invisible speech needs’ after feeling ‘judged’By other parents

MRS. Hinch has disclosed that Ronnie is her son “invisible speech needs”After that, she felt judged by her parents.

The cleaning guru, real name Sophie Hinchliffe, shared an open letter on her Instagram story after two strangers reassured her during one of her eldest’s “meltdowns.”

3 Sophie Hinchliffe said that Ronnie, her son aged two, is now a father. “invisible speech needs” Credit: instagram

3 She opened up a letter to Instagram and shared her experiences. Credit: instagram

The mum-of-two wrote: “It’s easy to sit and watch someone’s story but it’s a whole different story to live their life.

“Every child is different. I don’t believe in ‘labelling’ children. However, I believe that a diagnosis can help open the door to help our children.

“I also believe in blessing those who see life through a different window and I have the utmost respect to those who understand their view.”

Sophie, 31 years old, recounted her experiences with two kind women and the judgment she felt at the other end of the scale.

She wrote: “So dear those two women that came up to me during one of Ron’s breakdowns and said ‘Soph we’ve been there, deep breaths, don’t get upset… you’re not alone’.. You are what we need more in this world.

“To the person that felt the need to turn her nose up and proudly stare… You are the problem! This is not my beautiful child.

“Parents of children who have invisible speech needs tend to feel isolated and judged enough as it is until they meet other parents sharing the same journey. So please be mindful of that.”

Ending her post, the cleanfluencer wrote: “Ronnie is our whole life.

“I will continue to remind him every single day that he is perfect, he is wished for, longed for, prayed for and our adventures are only just beginning.

“We are so lucky and so grateful for you all. You are not alone. Together we’ve got this.”

This is the first time that Sophie has spoken out about her two-year-old’s speech needs, and fans were quick to applaud her candidness.

Sophie replied to her messages by writing: “My DM’s have never blown up this much so I just wanted to say thank you and share this incredible charity.”

She shared a link for the charity I CAN, the children’s communication charity, that offers practical help for parents worried about their child’s communication skills.

Ronnie, Ronnie and Jamie are currently on a family vacation to Peppapig world at Paulton Park together with their youngest Lennie.

3 Mrs Hinch will welcome Lennie her second son in May Credit: mrshinchhome/Instagram

Consider the possibility that your child has speech problems.

In other news, this Mrs Hinch £3.75 hack to make sure your tumble dryer filter is ALWAYS clean.

Plus Mrs Hinch says this £8 is a game changer for making tea.