Mr. Corman: Release Date on Apple TV+, Plot, Cast, Watch it for Free!

Apple TV has finally unveiled the first-ever official trailer for its upcoming series Mr. Corman. The series is the latest offering from Apple TV+, which comes from the mind of Joseph Gordon-Levitt. By its looks, Gordon Levitt is the lead actor of the series and its director, writer, and producer.

Mr. Corman offers a deep cut into the life of a public school teacher residing in San Fernando Valley. The high school teacher is in his 30s and going through an rewarding experience.

Mr. Corman: Cast

The upcoming Apple TV+ features Juno Temple, Debra Winger, Arturo Castro, Hugo Weaving, Jamie Chung, Logic, Veronica Falcon, and Shannon Woodward.

In the series, Gordon-Levitt helms the role of an artist at heart, but the ravages of reality have turned him into a primary public school teacher. Mr. Corman always wished for a career in the music industry; however, it didn’t quite work. Now, he teaches the fifth graders in a San Fernando Valley school.

Mr. Corman: Plot

A man with broken dreams in his 30s trying to be relevant by doing something he doesn’t like. His fiance left him, and a friend from high school joins him. However, he is sure that there are many things that he is thankful for in his life. After setbacks, Josh ensures loneliness, anxiety, as well as self-doubt.

The series is oddly beautiful, darkly funny, and exponentially heartfelt.

Mr. Corman: Release Date

The series will be available on Apple TV+ for streaming from the 6th of August 2021. If you’re not even showing half of the interest in the series, you should. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is one of the gifted talents in the world.

Watch the trailer to Mr. Conman below:

The series will feature ten episodes set for a worldwide release at the same time.

Watch Mr. Corman for free on Apple TV+

Apple provides a free seven-day trial for new users. However, if you’ve recently purchased an iOS product, you get three months of streaming for free.

If you want to watch Mr. Corman then, watch the series from the official source. Please do not download the series from pirated sites as it is banned. Also, you might face jail time or have to give hefty fines if you’re caught downloading from pirated websites like 1337x, Pirate Bay, among others.