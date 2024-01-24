Mr Beast rakes in staggering earnings from viral Twitter/X video, proving naysayers wrong

The Secret Formula YouTuber Mr. Beast Used to Make £206,800 on an Old Video

THE world’s most popular YouTuber has earned £206,800 from posting a video on Twitter/X — after saying it was not worth it.

US star Mr Beast said creators only got a small sum from advertising.

The Power of an Old Video

But last week he posted an old video as an experiment and it had 155 million views.

Mr Beast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, 25, shared a screenshot and said: “My first X video made over $250,000.”

Twitter/X Owner’s Concerns

Twitter/X owner Elon Musk has seen advertisers quit over concerns about content on the site.

It has since started to share advertising revenue with creators.

The Truth About Ad Revenue

Mr Beast said: “It’s a bit of a facade.

“Advertisers saw the attention and bought ads on my video (I think).

“My revenue per view is prob higher than what you’d experience.”

The Big Picture

His YouTube page earned an estimated £63million last year.