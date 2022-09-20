Mourners Travel to London to Say Goodbye To Queen Elizabeth II

The world watched as the British royal family bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II Monday.

Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, walked behind their great-grandmother’s coffin at her funeral after their parents, Prince William and Princess Catherine, made the difficult choice to include their children say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth, who they affectionately knew as “gan-gan.”

It was a day full of pomp, pageantry and spectacle, as millions traveled from all over the globe to witness the processions.

Those who traveled to London for the queen’s funeral who Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville spoke with said that it didn’t matter if they actually saw the cortege, but instead what was important was that they were there in person.

King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry marched behind the coffin. It was pulled by more than 100 sailors on a gun carriage.

Prince Harry was not permitted to wear his military uniform, so he wore a plain gray morning coat. As the procession passed London’s war memorial, the tomb of the unknown soldier, Prince William and the others in the procession saluted. Prince Harry was not allowed to salute, however.

It is one of the perceived minorities that bother Prince Harry, Meghan, and Duchess Meghan. The Duchess Meghan was in the second row of Westminster Abbey. Prince Harry and Prince William were in the front.

“Harry and Megan have behaved extremely well this whole 11 days in what was quite an awkward position for them,”Tina Brown stated. “The whole family has put on a show of family unity; now backstage they have to really work things out.”

Atop the coffin sat the queen’s coffin, orb and scepter, as well as a wreath made of flowers by King Charles III. These include blooms from the queen’s wedding bouquet, along with a handwritten note. It read, “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”The “R”Latin for “Rex,”Or “king.”

The mourners sang in an emotional moment “God Save The King.”King Charles looked up and cried. Prince Harry was also looking glum, and fighting back tears.

After the procession through London the queen’s coffin went in a transparent hearse to Windsor. Even the queen’s corgis seemed to be saying farewell.

Eight pall bearers carried a 500-pound, lead-lined coffin of 500 pounds to its final resting spot, St. George’s Chapel near Prince Philip and George VI.

Preparations are now underway for the next chapter of the royal pageant: King Charles III’s coronation.